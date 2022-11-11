ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATM use jumps as cost-of-living payments land in bank accounts

By Vicky Shaw
 4 days ago
Cash machine use jumped this week as some cost-of-living payments started to hit bank accounts, according to ATM network Link.

The second instalment of a £650 payment to help people on low incomes started to be paid into bank accounts from Tuesday November 8, as part of a wider package of Government support measures.

People receiving the payments of £324 into their bank accounts include those receiving universal credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), income-related employment and support allowance (ESA), income support, pension credit, child tax credit and working tax credit.

This week has been much busier than expected

Graham Mott, Link

Link said ATM transactions were up by 12% between Tuesday and Thursday this week compared with the equivalent period a year ago.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at Link said: “This week has been much busier than expected for Link cash machines.

“The middle of November is normally pretty quiet, often not helped by the weather, but this week has seen as real boost to cash as consumers get their cost-of-living payments. We may well see some more spikes in ATM use going forward as more payments are due before Christmas.”

bob stern
2d ago

cost of living isn't til January ( end of December). it's the same for everyone. noone has gotten it yet. another lie from a biased democrat newsapp. everything on this newsapp is lies.

bill meehan
3d ago

I won't use an ATM if I have to pay, I just go to my bank's ATM, too me having to pay to get my 💰 doesn't make much sense 🤔🤔🤔

Jack Hertz
3d ago

Not in TN, we get nothing as we not supposed to live. Thanks Lee another 4 years of your poverty dictatorship,,while you collet your 200k and past items to help your construction company make millions.

