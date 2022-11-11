ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Success of SGI is ‘imperative’ to halting climate disasters, says energy industry leader

By Independent TV
 4 days ago

Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

A seasoned engineering and energy expert has hailed the Saudi Green Initiative as ‘imperative’ to stopping climate-related catastrophes.

Paddy Padmanathan, president of ACWA Power International, spoke to The Independent at SGI 2022, “The Kingdom (of Saudi Arabia) has the capacity to be able to influence, and invest, across the world.”

This year’s SGI forum is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, and has attracted industry leaders from across the globe to witness Saudi Arabia’s vision for a greener future.

Find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative here .

