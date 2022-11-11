What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV

History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world.

The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but they have mastered their lineout maul and it has been their “super strength” during the World Cup.

New Zealand defeated England in the 2017 final and should pose the ultimate test for Simon Middleton’s side in the final. The Black Ferns edged France in a dramatic semi-final to book their place and now stand between England and achieving true greatness.

“Very rarely in life do you get the opportunity to try and achieve the ultimate,” Middleton said before the match. “There can be no bigger challenge in sport than to play the world champions in their own backyard in front of a sell-out crowd. Great teams don’t fear those challenges, they embrace them, and meet them head on. That’s what we intend to do.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs New Zealand?

The Rugby World Cup final will kick off at 6:30am GMT on Saturday 12 November.

How can I watch England vs New Zealand?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and on the ITV Hub, with coverage starting from 6am.

What is the England team news?

England head coach Simon Middleton has made five changes to the line-up that beat Canada in the semi-final.

Helena Rowland sustained a foot injury in that match and will be replaced by Harlequins' Ellie Kildunne at full-back, while her club team-mate Vickii Cornborough gets the nod at loose-head prop following a knee injury to Hannah Botterman in training last week.

Middleton has also elected to start Holly Aitchison at inside centre in place of Tatyana Heard, who is among the substitutes.

Claudia MacDonald also begins on the bench with Abby Dow making the switch from right to left wing, while Lydia Thompson returns on the right.

England team to face New Zealand

E Kildunne (Harlequins), L Thompson (University of Worcester Warriors), E Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), H Aitchison (Saracens), A Dow (Wasps), Z Harrison (Saracens), L Infante (Saracens), V Cornborough (Harlequins), A Cokayne (Harlequins), S Bern (Bristol Bears), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), A Ward (Bristol Bears), A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury), M Packer (Saracens), S Hunter (Loughborough Lightning, captain)

Replacements: L Davies (Bristol Bears), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Brown (Harlequins), C O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning), P Cleall (Saracens), S Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), C MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs), T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury)