Cop27 live updates: Joe Biden warns climate crisis existential threat to planet

US president Joe Biden has told world leaders the global climate crisis poses an existential threat to the planet and promised that the United States was doing its part to combat it.

The emergency is about human security and economic security, he said in an address to the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt, as he highlighted historic drought, wild fires, devastating storms, food insecurity and flooding, leaving people homeless.

And he pledged the US would meet its emissions targets by 2030.

His speech was intended to remind government representatives gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to keep alive a goal of keeping the global average temperature rise within 1.5 Celsius to avert the worst impacts of planetary warming.

The president was briefly heckled by protesters during a pause in his speech.

He also announced a stepping-up of plans to help African nations adapt to the climate emergency.

His administration is ramping up efforts to cut methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry.

But scientists said that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels were on track to rise around 1 per cent this year, warning this would make it harder for the world to avoid disastrous levels of climate change .