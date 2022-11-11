ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Cop27 live updates: Joe Biden warns climate crisis existential threat to planet

By Jane Dalton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTRlM_0j7CZvWk00

US president Joe Biden has told world leaders the global climate crisis poses an existential threat to the planet and promised that the United States was doing its part to combat it.

The emergency is about human security and economic security, he said in an address to the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt, as he highlighted historic drought, wild fires, devastating storms, food insecurity and flooding, leaving people homeless.

And he pledged the US would meet its emissions targets by 2030.

His speech was intended to remind government representatives gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to keep alive a goal of keeping the global average temperature rise within 1.5 Celsius to avert the worst impacts of planetary warming.

The president was briefly heckled by protesters during a pause in his speech.

He also announced a stepping-up of plans to help African nations adapt to the climate emergency.

His administration is ramping up efforts to cut methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry.

But scientists said that global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels were on track to rise around 1 per cent this year, warning this would make it harder for the world to avoid disastrous levels of climate change .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled as Cop27 speech interrupted by protesters

Joe Biden’s Cop27 speech was interrupted by protesters on Friday (11 November).The US president was making an address on efforts to reduce emissions and advance the global climate fight, when activists inside the room began screaming and howling.“As I stand here before you, we’ve taken enormous strides to achieve...” Mr Biden said, before pausing and glancing around during the disruption.A number of people in the audience also held up a large banner as he continued his speech.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sierra Nevada lakes change more in past 100 years than three millenniaHow the climate crisis played a role in fueling Hurricane IdaAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
The Independent

Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action

Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”.The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.The King has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn he told the Cop26 talks in Glasgow that the world has had enough of talking and commitments needed to be put into practice.But the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy will...
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shook hands ahead of a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit.Footage shows the two world leaders smiling as they shake hands in front of US and Chinese flags at the Mulia hotel.The presidents will discuss a range of issues, from Beijing’s stance on Taiwan to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.It is the pair’s first meeting in person since Mr Biden took office, though the two have spoken on the phone and in video calls.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of SenateJoe Biden announces $850m for US-ASEAN to tackle ‘biggest issues of our time’
The Independent

Joe Biden reiterates US Taiwan policy after meeting with Xi

Joe Biden once again tried to insist that he was not changing the US’s “One China” policy towards China and Taiwan even as he has repeatedly stated that the US would defend Taiwan if it were to be attacked.His latest comments came on Monday after a meeting with the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, who recently engineered the end of his own term limits, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.According to a White House readout: “On Taiwan, he laid out in detail that our one China policy has not changed, the United States opposes any unilateral...
The Independent

Wounded Russian soldiers ‘abandoned by fleeing comrades’ as Putin’s forces withdraw from Kherson OLD

Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed. Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory. Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions”...
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’

Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
The Independent

Biden says Americans should not ‘expect much of anything’ from Congress on abortion rights after midterms

President Joe Biden does not believe there are enough votes in the upcoming Congress to enshrine abortion protections into federal law following the pending results of midterm elections giving Republican lawmakers likely control of the House of Representatives.Asked during a press conference in Bali on 14 November what Americans can expect from lawmakers to advance abortion rights protections next year, the president said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify,” unless Democratic candidates eke out victories in remaining House races, he added.“I...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Biden says election results say US ‘is ready to play’ after meeting with Chinese President Xi

US President Joe Biden on Monday said the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s midterm elections is proof that the US is “ready to play” on the international stage rather than retreat from multilateral commitments under a GOP congress. “The Democrats are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we in fact, know what we're about,” said Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters following a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. In opening remarks, Mr Biden recalled how he told allies that...
The Associated Press

UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
The Independent

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
The Independent

Sheriff Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor race amid claims Trump nearly withdrew his backing for failing to call him ‘great’

Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Sheriff Joe Lombardo won the race to become Nevada’s next governor amid claims Donald Trump almost withdrew his endorsement after he failed to praise him as a “great” president. The Republican narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak in...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy