Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenSelinsgrove, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Pierce’s 2nd-place finish leads way for Penn State wrestling at Binghamton Bearcat Open
Eight of 12 Nittany Lions wrestlers placed.
easternpafootball.com
Harrisburg tops Wilson 32-21 in District 3 Class 6A Playoff Win
Harrisburg has been Wilson’s kryptonite in the district playoffs for years. That trend continued as the Cougars knocked out the Bulldogs 32-21 Saturday afternoon at Severance Field in Harrisburg in a District 3 Class 6A football quarterfinal. Harrisburg has now beaten Wilson in the last four district playoffs: the...
Wally Hall Now In His 10th Season At North Schuylkill
FOUNTAIN SPRINGS, Pa. — For Wally Hall here at North Schuylkill it has been a successful 10 year run. Throw in three District XI championships and a total of 86 wins. He's not quite yet in the Hall of Fame but Wally Hall here is inching closer. "Is this...
easternpafootball.com
Exeter Township Dominates Dover Area 42-12 in District 3 5A Playoffs
REIFFTON – After a week off, the defending District Three 5A champs, 10-0, Exeter Twp. took the field against an upstart Dover Area squad. For Dover Area, 2022 has been a storybook year. The Eagles rebounded from a 1-9 2021 campaign. Dover had three signature regular season wins and a home playoff win last week. Unfortunately, this feel-good story finally came to an end Saturday night. Exeter Twp. showed a bruising and balanced attack at the outset of this one and defeated Dover Area (9-3) 42-12 in the quarterfinal matchup. Exeter Twp. (11-0) moves on to host Northern York in a District 3 5A Semifinal next Friday night.
easternpafootball.com
Manheim Township ‘Redemption Tour’ Begins With Thrilling Heavyweight Victory Over Cumberland Valley As Blue Streaks Set Sights On Hempfield In District 3-6A Semifinal Round
Typically, the start of postseason play brings with it a renewal of sorts. A fresh start if you will. True enough, yes, but maybe that wasn’t exactly the case across the entire board on Friday night when it came time for the onset of the District 3-6A playoffs to get underway. Well, at least for one matchup that is. Instead, the similarities – even down to the conditions that Mother Nature would provide – were nothing if not eerily similar.
thedelphianau.com
Bowlers Continues to “Strike” Success
Women’s bowling continues to compete at a high level and has high hopes once again for the current season. Kristen Derr, a senior exercise science major who has been a member of this team for the past three years, is playing a major role in their hopes to reach regionals and win a championship.
easternpafootball.com
Manheim Central Back On Track With 63-14 Win Over York Suburban
No team likes to enter the post season on a low note. After nine wins to start the 2022 campaign, Manheim Central took one on the chin in its final game of the regular season. With two weeks to think about its only loss, the Barons came into Friday PIAA District Three 4A Quarterfinal game with York Suburban like a team on a mission. Manheim Central (10-1) jumped out quickly and never looked back. The Barons had no trouble defeating York Suburban (7-5) 63-14. The victory sets up a district three 4A Semi-final matchup with archrival Lampeter-Strasburg.
Pair of new Penn State wrestlers shine in debuts as Nittany Lions roll over Lock Haven
Shayne Van Ness and Alex Facundo had impressive debuts
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
Scouting Penn State Bowl Projections
Penn State's New Year's 6 bowl possibilities collected some murk after college football's Week 11 results. But fear not: The Lions have two weeks to continue carving a path to the Rose, Orange or Cotton bowls. Penn State improved three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after...
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Domination of Maryland
Chop Robinson had two sacks against his former team. James Franklin did push-ups. All of this happened over a glorious few hours for Penn State football, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s win over Maryland.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Shay Ciezki gets 1st career start for Penn State’s women's basketball in win against Fairfield
Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night. After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.
White Knight's Game Room preps to open second location in Lock Haven
Lock Haven, Pa. — White Knight’s Game Room, Williamsport’s one stop shop for all things tabletop gaming, is expanding operations into Lock Haven. The new satellite store located at 110 Main St in Lock Haven is set to open in the coming weeks. Erik Guthrie, the owner of White Knight’s Game Room, along with his wife Katherine, are opening the satellite location in Lock Haven alongside fellow husband and wife...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
webbweekly.com
William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52
William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Born July 26, 1970 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Parsons) Gordner. Bill was a hard worker and a jack...
therecord-online.com
Schlesinger Communications purchases Lock Haven Elks building
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven Elks building on E. Main Street has a new owner. A closing was held last week between the seller, BPOE #182 of Lock Haven, and the buyer, Schlesinger Communications, Inc. of Lock Haven. Jeffry O. Schlesinger, president and CEO of the Lock...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County is in the middle eastern region of Pennsylvania. Established in 1811, the county was named Schuylkill, which comes from the Dutch term that means "hidden stream." It is home to 143,049 people, according to the 2020 census. The area is mountainous, with the Mahantango, Broad, Sharp, and Second...
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
Comments / 0