Christopher W Calloway
Christopher W. Calloway, 63, of Laurel, DE, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Born on March 3, 1959, in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of Mary Beth Calloway of Pittsville and the late J. Wayne Calloway. To read full obituary, click Here.
Betty June Merritt
Betty June Merritt also known by Betty “Boop” to many, was born June the 7th 1944 in Crisfield, MD to the late Edward Gorman “Blondy”Moore and Emily Riggin Moore. To read full obituary, click Here.
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, the towns mayor confirmed. With no Firefly Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next years festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have already been...
Wicomico County Public Library Hopes to Relocate Pittsville Branch
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Wicomico County Public Library is looking to relocate it's Pittsville branch. Executive Director Seth Hershberger says the space is too small for the community. "We've been in the trailer there since 1999 double wide trailer it's just over 1000 square feet. And for anyone from Pittsville or the...
American Legion Awarded in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The American Legion Auxiliary Juniors Program in Ocean City was honored today with the AL Auxiliary National Award. American Legion Unit 166 is being recognized as the best all around junior unit in the country. Ocean City's Mayor, Senator Carozza, MD National Guard Brigadier General Janine Brickhead, and many others were here to honor the junior program for their achievement.
Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4
SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
Proposed Temporary Curfew Stirs Controversy
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Kids in Cambridge may soon have to be home by a set time each night. But, it's not just their parents enforcing the rules. The city is exploring a curfew. Tonight was the first reading of the proposed legislation. It would be temporary and enforced for juveniles 15 and younger. Sunday through Thursday they would have to be home by 10 p.m. And 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
Delaware Police Looking for Dover Man
Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
Downtown Dover Partnership Launches Critical Improvements Program
DOVER, Del.- Aging buildings in downtown Dover are being blamed for the growing vacancy problem there. Now, the Downtown Dover Partnership (DDP) may have a way to fix the problem of high renovation costs. DDP's new Critical Improvements Grant Program will provide funds for improvements made to existing properties on...
Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win
SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
Ocean City Police Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Salisbury man is under arrest on robbery and assault charges after allegedly holding up a victim in Ocean City. Ocean City Police arrested De’Angelo Carsear Townsend, 33, on Nov. 8 on an active arrest warrant. Townsend was wanted for a strong-armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Nov. 4.
10-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Frankford Shooting
FRANKFORD, Del.- A child was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Frankford Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 10-year-old was shot in the upper torso around 10 p.m. at a home on the 30000 block of Gum Road. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where...
UPDATE: Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
