KMCH SPORTSCAST for Tuesday 11/15
Iowa Men’s Basketball @ Seton Hall Pregame = 5:30pm/Tipoff = 6:30pm. 5:30 am – 9:00 am: KMCH Morning Show with Justin Roberts.
Robert James Moroney – Manchester
Robert James Moroney, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Oak Park. Place Assisting Living in Dubuque. He was born on April 4, 1937, on the family farm near Masonville, the son of. William and Catherine (Behan) Moroney. Bob was raised and educated near Masonville...
Nancy Jean Hooton – Dyersville
Nancy Jean Hooton, 71, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born on December 29, 1950, the daughter of Robert Violette and Dorothy (Stanley) Weets in Syracuse, New York. Nancy graduated from Maquoketa High School and attended Simpson College and majored in music.
Manchester Ministerial Thanksgiving
Pastor Tony Ede from First Evangelical and Jessica Pape from theStone Church are here to talk about the big community-wide service Sunday evening:
Dr. Kristen Rickey – WD Schools
Superintendent Dr. Kristen Rickey is here with her monthly WD update!
Two Injured in Buchanan County Semi Collision
Two people were injured in a semi collision in Buchanan County early Friday. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says a semi tractor-trailer operated by Jordan Shaw of Florida was parked along the north shoulder of Highway 20 near the 261 mile marker exit ramp to Racine Avenue south of Winthrop around 1:30 am when it was rear-ended by a westbound semi tractor-trailer driven by Bradley Strese of Wisconsin.
First Accumulating Snow of Season Moving In Tuesday
We saw some light snow showers throughout the day on Saturday – but our first accumulating snow of the season is moving in Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though winter doesn’t start until December 21st, Cogil says this second round of snowfall is relatively on target – roughly ten days early.
Two Injured in Van-Manure Spreader Collision Near Farley
Two people are hospitalized after an accident Monday night near Farley. Just before 7:20 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Peosta PD, along with the Farley Fire Department and EMS and Epworth EMS, responded to 7815 Farley Rd for a two-vehicle accident. A Toyota Sienna van rear-ended a...
Missing Dubuque Man Found Dead
(Dubuque, IA) -- The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man was discovered near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Investigators say they were called to the railroad tracks near the fairgrounds a little after 10pm Wednesday after staff members from the Canadian National Railroad reporting seeing a body as their train passed by. The body was identified as Joseph Peavey of Dubuque. He was reported missing from the Hillcrest Residential Care Facility on October 26th. Investigators say he was accidentally hit by a train sometime between then and November 9th. An autopsy will be conducted, and Peavey's death is still under investigation.
Body Found In Dubuque; Name Released
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office; on November 9th at approximately 10:05am, the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person lying next to railroad tracks near the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. The report was called in by Canadian National Railroad staff, who observed the body as the train was passing by the location.
Free Dental Care for Veterans
Amy & Ellen from Dental Associates of Manchester stop by to talk about the free care they’re giving to Veterans this year:
Manchester police warn of possible scam
The Libertarian Party of Iowa has earned major party status following Tuesday’s midterm elections. Keeping blood pressure low may reduce the risk of severe COVID-19. Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Five Iowa counties pass...
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver. We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case. Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place. Police say he is...
Three Hurt After I-380 Crash in Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Three people are hurt after a crash on I-380 early Friday morning. Investigators say the crash happened in Cedar Rapids between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits around 2am. Cedar Rapids Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and say three people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
Motorcyclist Dies after Hitting Deer in Monticello
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a deer on the southeast side of Monticello. It happened Wednesday night shortly after 5:30 pm near the intersection of Highway 38 and 195th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says the motorcycle was heading northbound on Highway 38 when it struck a deer after the animal entered the road.
