Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass during a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 6. The Chargers battle the San Francisco 49ers in prime time Sunday night. (Danny Karnik / Associated Press)

The Chargers bought themselves a little goodwill and a slight cushion by outlasting the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 coming out of the bye, but it wasn’t exactly the performance you’d like to see with two weeks to prepare. A similar effort this week will lead to a blowout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on “Sunday Night Football”, an outcome being suggested by the betting line on the game.

Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 45.5)

Just imagine what this line would look like if the 49ers had success running the football this season. The Chargers rank among the worst run defenses in the NFL, though it’s not like they’ve fared a whole lot better against the pass either. Now they draw a 49ers offense coming off of a bye week that gave offensive evil genius Kyle Shanahan some extra time to figure out how to incorporate more of Christian McCaffrey into the playbook.

McCaffrey had 149 rushing + receiving yards in the Week 8 win over the Rams and also threw a touchdown pass. It wasn’t a big surprise that he didn’t factor much into the gameplan against the Chiefs, as he played 23 snaps after the midweek trade. He was fully unleashed against the Rams and wound up being a complete game-changer, as he touched the ball on 27 of his 43 snaps.