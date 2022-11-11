Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for arson after trying set woman's apartment on fire, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A man is arrested after he allegedly tried to set woman's apartment on fire. Dominique Rogers was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with seven separate charges including arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and resisting arrest. According to the police report, the victim said...
KSAT 12
13-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting on South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being accidentally shot in the head on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. At 3 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found...
foxsanantonio.com
Three teens arrested after leading police to car chase; driver was a 14-year-old
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Three teens were arrested after leading police to a car chase in New Braunfels while in a stolen car and armed. On November 2nd, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lahn Road at around 8:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon police...
KSAT 12
Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410. According to police,...
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels police arrest 3 teens, including 14-year-old driver, after vehicle chase
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have arrested three teenagers, including a 14-year-old driver, following a vehicle chase and crash late Saturday night. Officers originally responded to a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Lahn Road, but they say they arrived to find only shell casings in the street.
KENS 5
Over 4,500 catalytic converters were stolen in San Antonio the past two years, and police can’t say they made a single arrest
SAN ANTONIO — Catalytic converters have become a popular crime of opportunity. According to a Triple-A report from July, the number of insurance claims from catalytic converter thefts across Texas has jumped 5,300% since 2019. Bexar County ranks No. 4 for the number of catalytic converter insurance claims, according...
foxsanantonio.com
Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
KSAT 12
2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on NW Side; suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for multiple suspects following a shooting that wounded two people on the city’s Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Babcock Road after receiving word of a shots fired. According to...
'It breaks my heart' | Second teen dies after weekend rollover, roadside memorial grows
SAN ANTONIO — A roadside memorial is growing for two teens who died in a rollover crash over the weekend on the city's south side. After midnight on Saturday, police responded to the I-35 Access Road near Somerset Road for a reported rollover crash. When police arrived at the...
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
news4sanantonio.com
Man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle when visiting family. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Randall Avenue at around 2:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a husband and...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
KSAT 12
AMBER Alert continued for San Antonio girl believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio continue their search for a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old wanted in connection with her abduction. A week after an AMBER Alert was issued for Joanna Luna, authorities continue to search for the teen who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting neighbor’s son in face with a shotgun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor’s son in the face during an argument last month, according to court records. Eutimio Antonio Gonzales, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Woodlawn Lake neighbors surprised by illegal gambling operation hiding in plain sight
SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors near Woodlawn Lake are shocked after Bexar County deputies raided a home that was the site of an illegal gambling operation. Alphonso Santos has lived in the 400 block of W. Woodlawn Avenue for nearly eight months and, for the first time, came home on Thursday night to find his street filled with police lights and patrol cars.
foxsanantonio.com
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
