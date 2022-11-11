ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for arson after trying set woman's apartment on fire, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A man is arrested after he allegedly tried to set woman's apartment on fire. Dominique Rogers was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with seven separate charges including arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and resisting arrest. According to the police report, the victim said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Trial continues for man accused of severely injuring 4-month-old son

SAN ANTONIO – Testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of severely injuring his 4-month-old son. Terrence Wayne Harper is charged with injury to a child. In July 2018, Harper's son, Trace, suffered multiple injuries including a skull fracture. According to an affidavit, he told...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot while walking on South Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while walking on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Southwest Military Drive. According to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle along rural road in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Sunday night. The deadly accident happened around 10:30 p.m. along State Highway 46 North near Farm-to-Market 467. Seguin Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man, later identified as Adam Sanchez Rodriguez,...
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy