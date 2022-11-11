Read full article on original website
Dry, cold temperatures to stay in San Antonio this week, NWS says
Keep the winter coats out.
KSAT 12
Get ready, San Antonio! We’ll have ‘sweater weather’ all week long
Our fireplaces and chimineas will be working overtime around South Central Texas throughout the week, as temperatures are expected to be some 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-November. Here’s how the forecast shakes out:. MONDAY, NOV. 14. It’ll be a chilly and damp morning with temperatures near...
foxsanantonio.com
Freeze Warning being issued for Hill Country from late tonight through Sunday morning
SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is going to be just as cold as Saturday, especially in the Hill Country. Due to the extreme temperature drop, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the Hill Country from midnight to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark. Some areas...
Freezing cold temps have San Antonians acting different this fall season
Stay warm San Antonio!
foxsanantonio.com
Massive cold front rolls through with blustery winds, exceeding 25 mph
Today is a big weather day with wild changes as this strong cold front moves through. The morning started off pretty cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures climbed to the low 80s from San Antonio on south before the cold front moved in. Gusts will be in the 25 - 35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area. We are still in a "Marginal" to "Slight" severe storm outlook this afternoon through early evening, look for a very isolated chance of a severe storm with quarter size hail and wind gusts. Most of the thunder we see in our region will not be severe but could have pea to dime size hail.
KTSA
Cold front will bring colder temperatures, rain over the weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that. The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.
KTSA
Freezing temperatures expected in parts of the Hill Country over the weekend.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is expecting freezing temperatures overnight for parts of the Texas Hill Country both Saturday and Sunday morning. After a cold front arrives Friday afternoon, overnight lows are expected to drop well into the 30s in areas including Kerrville, Fredericksburg and possibly Boerne.
KSAT 12
Hello, cold front! Temperatures drop into the 30s, 40s, and 50s this weekend
Bust out that chili or soup recipe and get ready for... As of 2:15 pm Friday, our first “real-deal” cold front pushed through San Antonio. Unlike our last few fronts, when the cold air has been short-lived, the chill will stick with us through the weekend and into next week.
KTSA
HEB Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park Tuesday morning
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s going to start looking a LOT like Christmas in downtown San Antonio this week when the HEB Christmas tree arrives at Travis Park. The 50 foot Nordmann Fir is set to arrive at 9 A.M. Tuesday. Once it’s set in place, work...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
KSAT 12
Northeast Side family safely escapes early-morning house fire
SAN ANTONIO – A far Northeast Side home was heavily damaged following an early-morning fire on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Cadbury Drive, not far from Bulverde Road. Firefighters said...
foxsanantonio.com
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
foxsanantonio.com
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
KSAT 12
Fire found inside giant oak tree near Salado Creek Greenway
SAN ANTONIO – A giant oak tree near the Salado Creek Greenway is now at risk for damage after a fire broke out inside the tree, according to San Antonio Parks and Recreation officials. The discovery was made Saturday when San Antonio Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of...
SAPD searching for missing man last seen near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen near downtown Oct. 28. Michael Clede was last seen in the 100 block of Dallas Street on Oct. 28. He is described as being 5'5", weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and greying brown hair. He also reportedly wears glasses.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best deals on road trip getaways from San Antonio – Explore 15 weekend destinations in Texas!
What’s better than a road trip getaway from San Antonio – finding the right deals on road trip getaways from San Antonio! Read on below to find the best deals on accommodation in Galveston, Texas Hill Country, Austin, and even Dallas!. Thanksgiving week is right around the corner...
news4sanantonio.com
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
KSAT 12
AMBER Alert continued for San Antonio girl believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio continue their search for a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old wanted in connection with her abduction. A week after an AMBER Alert was issued for Joanna Luna, authorities continue to search for the teen who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.
