KELOLAND TV
CO2 pipeline seeks April hearing on South Dakota permit
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A lawyer for a proposed carbon-dioxide pipeline in South Dakota has asked state regulators for an April hearing on whether it can go ahead. But lawyers for landowners who oppose the project’s potential route have argued April is too soon because too many unresolved right-of-way disputes remain.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
KELOLAND TV
New South Dakota license plate designs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota drivers could be getting a new design for their license plates if they renew next year. Take a look at these license plates. After January 1st these will be the design for all non-commercial and emblem license plates. You can renew your...
North Dakota Game and Fish announces public advisory board meetings
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has announced their fall series of public advisory board meetings — as well as a major public hearing regarding new rules and amendments to North Dakota’s administration. These meetings, which are hosted every spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss […]
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer in our state, and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson explains the difference between the two. The two species of deer in North Dakota are white-tailed deer and mule...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative says, today, there are around 190 customers still without power. They expect to bring power back to another 100 by the end of the day, and, hopefully, everyone back with service this week. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are out...
South Dakota’s Vote Counts For Rowan Grace Tonight on ‘The Voice’
The nation has been blown away by the singers featured on season 22 of NBC's The Voice. One South Dakota native's voice in particular is grabbing attention from audiences everywhere, especially in her home state. Rowan Grace has passed the Blind Audition, Battle Rounds, and her intense 3-Way Knockout Round...
drgnews.com
SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week
“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
q957.com
As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
KELOLAND TV
SD Indian education panel recommends changes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that focuses on Indian education in South Dakota wants schools to show their curriculums reflect Native American culture. The Indian Education Advisory Council recommended Monday that the state Department of Education have each school provide a statement that the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings are taught. The statement would be part of a school’s accreditation process.
KELOLAND TV
Jackley chooses Satterlee as South Dakota DCI director
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will have a new director when state Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office in January. An announcement Monday said Jackley has chosen Dan Satterlee. The attorney general picks the DCI director. Satterlee has worked since mid-2017 for the...
KELOLAND TV
Jackley shares vision for AG’s office moving forward
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January. Marty Jackley was the only candidate for the position on the ballot last week. He easily took back the role and will once again serve as the state’s...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, November 14, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
ATTENTION Minnesota & South Dakota Anglers, You Could Win A New Boat
In both South Dakota and Minnesota playing in the outdoors is more than a sport. Both states see the economic impact that hunting, fishing, and recreation have as well as the long-lasting traditions that are passed down to the next generations. We have a lot in common when it comes...
100 Inches of Snow On The Ground, But Not in South Dakota or Minnesota
Don't arm yourself with eggs, I just want to ask a question. Would you go for 100 inches of snow before Thanksgiving? Me neither. I can think of only one or two who would like that much snow right now. Skiers and those who have a snowmobile. South Dakota, North...
