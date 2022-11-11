ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

CO2 pipeline seeks April hearing on South Dakota permit

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A lawyer for a proposed carbon-dioxide pipeline in South Dakota has asked state regulators for an April hearing on whether it can go ahead. But lawyers for landowners who oppose the project’s potential route have argued April is too soon because too many unresolved right-of-way disputes remain.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota breweries with the most highly ranked beers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale...
KX News

Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
KELOLAND TV

New South Dakota license plate designs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota drivers could be getting a new design for their license plates if they renew next year. Take a look at these license plates. After January 1st these will be the design for all non-commercial and emblem license plates. You can renew your...
KX News

North Dakota Game and Fish announces public advisory board meetings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has announced their fall series of public advisory board meetings — as well as a major public hearing regarding new rules and amendments to North Dakota’s administration. These meetings, which are hosted every spring and fall, provide citizens with an opportunity to discuss […]
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV

Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative says, today, there are around 190 customers still without power. They expect to bring power back to another 100 by the end of the day, and, hopefully, everyone back with service this week. -------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are out...
drgnews.com

SDFB to hold 105th annual convention in Rapid City next week

“Riding For the Brand – Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City. The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
q957.com

As cold weather continues, AAA South Dakota says it’s time to get your emergency kit prepared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With below-normal temperatures continuing, AAA South Dakota advises getting your winter emergency kit in your vehicle. Cold weather means being prepared in the event you break down or slide off the road. Emergency kits should include a blanket, hat, and gloves. Keep a bag of kitty litter in your vehicle to use for traction if you get stuck. Your kit should also include jumper cables, a flashlight with fresh batteries, a cell phone charger, bottled water, and non-perishable food items.
KELOLAND TV

SD Indian education panel recommends changes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that focuses on Indian education in South Dakota wants schools to show their curriculums reflect Native American culture. The Indian Education Advisory Council recommended Monday that the state Department of Education have each school provide a statement that the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings are taught. The statement would be part of a school’s accreditation process.
KELOLAND TV

Jackley chooses Satterlee as South Dakota DCI director

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will have a new director when state Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office in January. An announcement Monday said Jackley has chosen Dan Satterlee. The attorney general picks the DCI director. Satterlee has worked since mid-2017 for the...
KELOLAND TV

Jackley shares vision for AG’s office moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January. Marty Jackley was the only candidate for the position on the ballot last week. He easily took back the role and will once again serve as the state’s...
KELOLAND TV

The week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, November 14, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
