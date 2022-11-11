Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
CBS Austin
Two injured after overnight crash in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — An overnight crash involving two vehicles left two people injured in east Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the crash in the 8114-9124 block of North SH 130 Service Road at Farm to Market 973 at around 11:09 p.m. Upon arrival, ATCEMS found...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South 3rd Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
One person dead after East Highway 290 collision, another in critical condition
The two-vehicle collision caused a rollover and passengers were ejected. The scene is west of Highway 130 headed toward Manor.
Two dead after vehicle pin-in on US 183 early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning. At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South US 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.
1 dead, 1 critical after US 290 crash in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Austin on Sunday evening. The incident happened in the 9300 block of the East US 290 eastbound service road, Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 7 p.m. ATCEMS said the crash involved people ejected from their vehicles.
House fire in southwest Austin sends person to hospital
AFD got the call around 7:40 p.m. to the 5900 block of Salcon Cliff Drive and responded with at least seven fire trucks. By 8:15 p.m., the fire was contained. The scene is just west of Escarpment Boulevard and south of Davis Lane.
2 dead in crash on US 183 near Austin airport
Austin Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a tow truck and happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183.
Closures along 183A toll road in Liberty Hill area to impact drivers this week
Construction along the 183A toll road will impact drivers in the Liberty Hill area this week, the city said.
CBS Austin
Bastrop Co. deputy stabbed in neck by suspected shoplifter at SE Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas — A Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy was rushed to the hospital for surgery Saturday morning after he was stabbed in the neck at a Southeast Austin grocery store by a suspected shoplifter. It happened at the H-E-B located at the East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant...
Bastrop County Sheriff's deputy reportedly stabbed in the neck at Austin H-E-B
The alleged stabber is being held at the Travis County Jail.
Car hits and kills man on I-35 near Parmer Lane
A man died Thursday night after being hit by a car on Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane in north Austin.
KVUE
Austin pilot killed in Dallas air show crash
Six pilots were killed in a plane crash at a Dallas air show. One of those pilots, Kevin Michels, lived and worked in Central Texas.
Austin police respond to stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B store
APD said officers responded to the incident at 10:43 a.m. Saturday. Austin-Travis County EMS transported a person to Dell Seton with injuries.
APD: Driver runs off after train crash in north Austin
Police said the crash between the train and vehicle occurred at the crossing at Gracy Farms Lane between Burnet Road and Metric Boulevard just after 1 a.m.
27 cars involved in 2 days of crashes on same stretch of I-35 in Round Rock
Both crashes sent one person each to local hospitals with minor injuries, said Round Rock Police.
fox7austin.com
Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
Violent weekend in Killeen marked by third murder in four days
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department was investigating its third homicide in four days after a person was killed Sunday in West Killeen. Police said Stepheno Rashad Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane. They were unable to save him and he died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department. Police did not identify a suspect.
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspect who shot woman in foot in E Austin
A woman was taken to the hospital late Friday night after someone shot her foot in east Austin. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1161 Harvey St. around 11:46 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. ALSO | APD investigating stabbing at East Riverside H-E-B...
Deadly crash at Dallas air show: Remembering crew member Kevin Michels
DALLAS — One of the six men who died in a plane crash at airshow in Dallas over the weekend lived and worked in Central Texas. Kevin Michels, 53, was a crewmember on the B-17 Flying Fortress when the two planes crashed on Saturday, Nov. 12. Michels is originally...
KVUE
