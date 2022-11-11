ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NL team eyeing top free agent shortstops

One team that has been on the fringes of MLB’s offseason in the last few years may be gearing up to spend big on a shortstop in the coming weeks. The Chicago Cubs have been in contact with the agents to top free agent shortstops such as Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The likes of Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are also on the Cubs’ radar.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions

ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
ST. PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency

The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox

The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston. Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."
BOSTON, MA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Unfolding

Lorraine Hamilton, the Mets’ executive director of broadcasting and special events, is going into the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame ahead of her retirement next month. To nobody’s surprise, the Mets and Billy Eppler would prefer to keep all of their best and brightest prospects this offseason....
HAMILTON, NY
lastwordonsports.com

2022 AL MVP and NL MVP: Who Should Win, by the Numbers

Who the 2022 AL MVP and NL MVP Should Be: The Numbers. MLB Network announced the awards finalists — the top three vote-getters in each league’s award category — Monday night, November 7. As happens every year, the finalists generated lots of discussion. A big point of contention, as usual, came over the definition of “valuable,” with many saying that a player can’t be valuable if he doesn’t get his team to the postseason.
lastwordonsports.com

Aaron Judge Is Ready to Make a Big Splash in Free Agency

It’s that time of year again. Along with awards week, free agency is often something most fans and analysts mark on their calendars. It’s always interesting to see what rumors might surface regarding one of your team’s best free agents. One of the ten best free agents is already off the board as Edwin Díaz agreed to a massive 5-year/$102 million deal with the New York Mets. The deal is the largest-ever contract for a reliever, and it likely indicates an offseason of huge spending from teams in the first full offseason under the new CBA. With Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Trea Turner, among others, there is no shortage of superstars on the market this winter who are sure to receive massive paydays.
Larry Brown Sports

Rays eyeing trade for Gold Glove winner

The Tampa Bay Rays could be trading for a very Tampa Bay Rays player. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Monday that the Rays are among several MLB teams showing interest in catcher Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics. Morosi mentions that Tampa Bay is taking a dual buyer-and-seller approach to the offseason trade market.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
lastwordonsports.com

Julio Rodriguez Named Rookie of the Year

Julio Rodriguez has been given the title of the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year. The 21-year old native of the Dominican Republic had one of the more notable recent inaugural campaigns. He led all rookies in the AL in home runs (28), SLG (.509), wRC+ (146), and tied for the league lead in fWAR (5.3). In terms of more advanced statistics, Rodriguez also led all AL rookies in wOBA (.366), isolated power (.225), and wRAA (25.1). All of this was part of a season that saw the Seattle Mariners make the postseason for the first time since 2001. In short, things couldn’t have gone better for the young superstar and his team.
SEATTLE, WA
lastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Twins Off-Season Needs

The Minnesota Twins off-season needs take up a lot of real estate on paper. However, evaluating this team’s needs for 2023 is challenging because of all the injuries they had this past season. Their needs may change when all these players are healthy. Most of them will be ready for 2023. This means the front office and manager Rocco Baldelli will have to assess what is needed most.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

