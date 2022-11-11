It’s that time of year again. Along with awards week, free agency is often something most fans and analysts mark on their calendars. It’s always interesting to see what rumors might surface regarding one of your team’s best free agents. One of the ten best free agents is already off the board as Edwin Díaz agreed to a massive 5-year/$102 million deal with the New York Mets. The deal is the largest-ever contract for a reliever, and it likely indicates an offseason of huge spending from teams in the first full offseason under the new CBA. With Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa, and Trea Turner, among others, there is no shortage of superstars on the market this winter who are sure to receive massive paydays.

