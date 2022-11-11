Read full article on original website
WPFO
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
WPFO
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of our most interesting and...
WPFO
Record number of turkeys harvested in Maine
A record number of wild turkeys were harvested by hunters this spring, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Officials say 7,081 turkeys were harvested in the 2022 spring season, more than the five year average of 6,406, and the highest recorded since spring turkey hunting began in Maine in 1986.
WPFO
Reports of active shooters at Maine schools are false, police say
SANFORD (WGME) -- The reports of active shooters at Maine schools are false, according to Maine State Police. The Department of Public Safety says it is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. . Maine State Police have been assisting local law...
themainewire.com
Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine
The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
Central Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Wednesday Storm
I didn't want to open this article by talking about my upcoming (like NEXT week!) Caribbean vacation, but I can't help at be a little grateful that I'll be leaving the cold and barren wasteland of Maine for a much warmer and tropical climate. Okay, Maine isn't a barren wasteland,...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
WPFO
Joy of Sharing: Salvation Army says even simplest gifts can make big difference
PORTLAND (WGME) -- CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is officially underway. For the next month, we'll be collecting new, unused, unwrapped toys to give to Maine children in need. Major Donald Spencer at the Salvation Army stopped by our digital studio Monday morning. He says even the simplest gifts...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Is there a K-1 fuel shortage in Maine?
As the temperatures drop and you turn on the heat, some Mainers say they are having a hard time getting K-1 heating fuel. The price and the availability of the fuel needed to keep warm this winter has a lot of people worried. Michelle asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “Is there...
WPFO
I-Team: 80 percent of Maine districts, schools report zero bullying incidents
BETHEL (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team discovers 80 percent of schools and districts across Maine report zero incidents of bullying, according to the most recent state data from the 2021 school year. But a parent with students in one of those districts said her kids have been bullied for years.
WMTW
Maine snow crews say they're ready for the coming winter
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — With the first snow expected to hit greater Portland later this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority and Department of Public Works say they're ready for the winter. Whether it's slick roads, flurries, or even snowstorms, officials said trucks are fueled, full of salt and ready...
newscentermaine.com
From Chile to Maine: Eskuad is looking to make a difference in its new home
PORTLAND, Maine — Waves of new startup companies have been coming to Maine thanks to new accelerator programs and investment opportunities. The Techstars Accelerator Program is in its second year helping new companies grow their businesses. The weeks-long journey also aims to bring companies to the state from around the world and keep them here.
The election is over. What's next for Maine Republicans?
AUGUSTA, Maine — With Election Day come and gone and Democrats keeping the Blaine House and Legislature, Maine Republicans have to decide what's next for their party. Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, told NEWS CENTER Maine that while Republicans are disappointed with the results, they need to craft a vision that works for the entire state.
A Friendly Reminder from a Maine Neighbor That Everyone Needs to Hear
I moved into a new house this year and it was very exciting. The house is on a dead end and is a corner lot. I do know that in the, "olden days", let's say the 1950s, neighborhoods were like family compounds. Everyone knew your name and your history. There...
WPFO
Maine Turnpike Authority ready for potential snowfall this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With a chance of snow in the forecast this week, the Maine Turnpike Authority says crews are ready. The MTA says crews are making sure equipment is in place, plow drivers are ready and the seven maintenance camps along the turnpike have the materials they need. They...
WPFO
Maine first responders remind drivers to slow down and move over
You’ve heard it before – but it bears repeating. The Maine Department of Public Safety is once again reminding all drivers to slow down and move over for first responders. “It’s more than just the law, it is also common sense and courtesy to help ensure our first responders are safe to perform their jobs on our roads and highways”, says Lauren Stewart, Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.
