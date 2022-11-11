Commentary: A Thanksgiving remembered – Strawberry Plates

November 1983, at Georgetown University

Our daughter Jeannie lived in a brick house two blocks from the main gate of the Georgetown University campus.

It was a lovely area, with old, well-kept row houses huddled up against each other on brick and cobble-laced streets.

A slight wind blew fallen leaves about in what seemed a discreet, if scratchy conversation with the stones.

I was pleased to visit Georgetown this time of year, Thanksgiving, except for the trouble of finding a parking space.

Students were everywhere, making it clear that a thousand lives were being lived at once. After eight hours of driving from Buffalo, N.Y., we had arrived in Washington, D.C. We sat for one last moment in the car, listening to the cadences of walking and talking around us.

Young men and women were talking animatedly, confidentially, with tossed book bags and laundry satchels thrown over their shoulders. I suppose studies were being endured, even enjoyed. Parties were being planned, confidences whispered, even the library being visited. The art of student lounging was being sharpened as the fall term progressed.

All this was taking place on the street, as I peered up at Jeannie’s house, 3533 “O” Street, N.W.

“I’ll get the packages,” I said to Joanne, my wife.

“Why don’t you go the door and surprise Jeannie?” Joanne said. Jeannie was our daughter, on the brink of college graduation and marriage. Her brother, Mike, had begun his first year at Georgetown. We were to here to visit Jeannie over Thanksgiving at her suggestion. She wanted to cook holiday dinner for us and her friends.

My joints were stiff as I stood up straight on “O” Street, in front of Jeannie’s house. I closed the car door. It had been a long ride from upstate New York and it felt good to breathe in the faint odor of burning leaves. I opened the trunk of the car and lifted out the freezer chest, with the obliging turkey, vegetables and fruit carefully packed by Joanne, all ready for dinner.

Jeannie may have offered dinner, but mother couldn’t think of not contributing her portion of the event. “We couldn’t come empty-handed,” Joanne insisted apologetically. It was certain, I thought, notwithstanding the surfeit of food that we’d have to go to the corner store for more supplies. Whatever was meticulously measured wouldn’t be enough. This was the lesson of twenty-five years of marriage that I knew well.

“Leave the luggage, dear,” Joanne reminded me. “We’re all set for the Marriott just across the Key Bridge, five minutes away.”

Jeannie met us at the door. “Hi, Mom, Dad. Gee, it’s good to see you.

Come on in.”

Jeannie was the most animated or our three children. Her sister, Joanne, was quiet, reserved and beautiful in her serene composure. Mike had a similar personality. He was somber, thoughtful and careful in his demeanor, quiet by nature.

Jeannie broke the mold. While the other children were dark-haired, she was light and fair. Her mood was invariable light and friendly. She was the kind of person who would begin a game with fifty strangers in a room: strong on personality, friendship and organization, she knew how to put people at their ease and involve them.

“Hurry, come on in! I’ve already got the table set for dinner tomorrow.

Wait ‘til you see!”

Mother gave Jeannie a hug at the door. I trailed behind, giving her a peck on the cheek as I entered with groceries. She was so grown up now. It didn’t seem possible that she could be our child.

“Now here’s what I think we should do,” Jeannie continued. “How about going to a movie tonight? We’ll make sure that Mike and Matthew come along. (Her brother Mike was a freshman and Matt was her fiancé.) Then, tomorrow morning, we’ll go to Mass on campus, and we can come right back here and work on dinner. Put the freezer chest right in the kitchen, will you, Dad?

And, oh, would you help carve the turkey tomorrow? You know how to do it just right; and Matt hasn’t had much practice on that yet. Know what I mean?”

I said “Yes”, I knew what she meant. There she goes, I thought. I’m already carving the turkey tomorrow, after we go to the movies tonight.

Everybody’s got marching orders, and we haven’t been here five minutes. I wasn’t complaining, it was good to have a plan, even one imposed and it seemed to me that raising kids hadn’t turned out badly if they could take everybody into account and try to make them happy by including them, as Jeannie did.

I carried the freezer into the kitchen and set it down on the counter. Jeannie already had some celery and carrots set out that she was cleaning and preparing to put on a fancy dish.

There was something about the dish that sent a shiver through my body. It was a white plate, with a small green border about it. Right in the middle of the dish was a huge, dark red strawberry with a bit of stem on it. Why did I think this plate familiar – was it in our family, my mother’s, when I was a boy?

“Jeannie,” I called, walking back into the dining room.

“Yes, Dad?”

“Those strawberry plates set out around the dining room table…where did you get them? They can’t belong to any of the other girls. Did mother give them to you when you moved here?”

“Sure. Why? What’s wrong?”

“Well, I just remember them because they were my mother’s, weren’t they?”

“Beats me,” Jeannie said.

“Yes, Dear. They were your mother’s. What’s the big deal?” Joanne asked.

Well, nothing,” I said defensively. “I hadn’t seen them for so long, it’s a shock to see them here, now.”

In fact, it was more than a shock. As a boy I spent plenty of time looking down into the big strawberry on my plate. Often, it was through eyes red with crying. The dishes now set out for dinner at Thanksgiving promised conviviality. The plates triggered a series of memories that I could not explain, but could feel. There was no logic to it. There they were: placed around the table. But their surprise reappearance was the stimulus for childhood memories of mother, father and holiday time.

Jeannie’s housemates, three other Georgetown University girls about to graduate, appeared and disappeared, saying “hello” to us and making small talk for a time. It distracted me from my reverie, if briefly. I sat down in the front room, amid the detritus of what looked like last night’s student party: wine glasses, Brookings Institute studies, The Wall Street Journal and Mademoiselle Magazine.

Talk of Jeannie’s forthcoming wedding came wafting in from the dining room and I knew we were good for at least another fifteen minutes. I was anxious to get back into the car, check into the Marriott Key Bridge Hotel and relax.

But the reappearance of those strawberry plates was like Marley’s ghost to me.

How they had traveled over the years. From Apple Street in Lackawanna, New York, to our house in Amherst, New York, as a starter set when we first married, to storage in the attic, to Jeannie when she set up housekeeping at Georgetown nearly four years ago. Now they were sitting in this strange house on “O” Street.

Those big strawberries had gotten around, I thought. They’d have stories to tell – if anyone cared to listen – sitting there impassively, seeing all, saying little, clothed in their faded colors.

I remembered seeing the plates for the first time when I was seven or eight years old. My mother would invite her brother, my Uncle Babe, over to the house. He lived in the flat next door with his maiden sister, Jean. He’s show up whenever we’d have spaghetti. It was his favorite meal. And, as a bachelor, he didn’t have much chance to sit down to real home-cooked meal.

I think my father always resented Babe’s being invited, although he tried to be civil.

I loved Uncle Babe’s visits. He would rough-house with me before supper. We’d wrestle on the floor and I’d grab hold of his knees and hold on like a boy-bulldog. Babe would take all my high jinks with equanimity, even my getting under his overcoat when he was about to leave. I’d even hand on to his belt, like a young chimp. My mother looked out for Babe. When she saw him getting overheated from my playing, she’d make an end to my fun by calling me away and asking everyone to sit down to supper.

Supper with father and Uncle Babe was not easy. They argued about everything, mostly about FDR, President Roosevelt. I forget the details of what they fought about. But I remember being embarrassed by the shouting, and peering down at the strawberries, to pretend I wasn’t there.

“Look,” Uncle Babe said: “I didn’t spend three years in the Pacific, on Guam and Bataan, to come back here and listen to this baloney.”

“Roosevelt’s gone and Truman will do a damned good job, if you ask me.”

Babe bit his spaghetti indignantly.

It wasn’t always this way at our house. If it had been, no one would have come to dinner. But there was enough rivalry between my father and uncle to cause trouble, especially after a few drinks. Then, even the spaghetti seemed to fight as I twirled it with my fork on the strawberry plate. The meatballs resisted my every stab and pitch.

So it went all those years ago. I listened quizzically and the strawberry plates remained silent; mother shuffling the salt and pepper, wiping her hands on the dish towel, asking, “Who wants second helpings?” and trying to keep peace, indirectly.

I suppose what I remember most about the strawberry plates was their use for Thanksgiving dinner in 1945, just after World War II.

We had a big family meal, with all the relatives bringing something to share.

Our upper flat on Apple Street was filled with adults and children, all of whom were happy – and weary. They were happy the war was over and men returned; happy to have loved ones around them. But they were weary of sacrifice and extra work; weary as well of saving the commonest goods: rubber bands, foil, bacon grease, everything, really. The sacrifice was all in the belief that if you weren’t provident, you wouldn’t get what you needed.

That day my mother cooked a giant turkey in the oven. It was crisp brown and beautiful as she put it on the long table, itself laid out with every food and spice anyone would want for such a feast. We looked like stand-ins for a Norman Rockwell painting of the contented family sitting down together for a holiday repast on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.

Mother called on father to do his specialty: carve the turkey. Dad loved to drink bottles of Simon Pure Beer with his brothers visiting and plenty of time between the start of the holiday and suppertime. He had a ‘fair amount to drink’, as my mother would say. Father sharpened our good sterling silver carving knife against another blade when my Uncle Babe piped up.

“Want me to do that, Gene?”

“No thanks, Babe.”

“Here, let me give you a hand,” Babe said.

“Stay away,” my father glowered. Everyone stopped talking in the kitchen.

Even the drinking stopped. People stared. My father acted as if nothing had happened and he looked down at the turkey, set out resplendently on the biggest strawberry platter. The silence was deafening; relatives watched my father’s every move.

Father poked the huge turkey in the chest with the two-pronged carving fork and a hissing noise, like the bird’s last breath, exhaled through the openings he made. As Dad began to carve the side of the turkey breast, his forceful stroke tilted the turkey to the side, off the platter and onto the table. My father uttered something unflattering about Uncle Babe.

Babe wanted to help, so he stepped out from behind Uncle Manus, who was puffing on his cigar and drinking his whiskey, to be of service. He tried to pick up the turkey with his hands, in an attempt to set it back on the strawberry platter. Instead, the intensity of the heat surprised him and Babe dropped the turkey on the floor.

“Oh, God. I’m so sorry, Lula,” Babe said to my mother.

The turkey slid along the floor with the help of its own grease. It glided between Uncle Manus and Uncle Eddie, another of my father’s brothers, who eyed it and then toed it gently, not sure of what exactly was to be done with the careening carcass. The kitchen linoleum showed a long swatch of bubbly liquid, vaguely brown in color.

Everyone began to stoop to look at once. It was like church, with people genuflecting. I was closer to the turkey because of my size. It looked like a football, squibbing out of everyone’s reaches.

As relatives tried to get a better look at the disaster, or help to pick up the bird, they spilled their drinks. Ladies who had highballs in glasses and men drinking beer from bottles added to the mess on the floor.

The turkey moved along smartly, all the way to the wall, stopping in front of the furnace vent. The vent had a white handkerchief over it, like a mask. In those days, the white hankey was supposed to catch the dust from the furnace flue, preventing dust from the coal fire being deposited upon the furniture.

Instead, the white handkerchief was like Veronica’s veil, suggesting the outline of a well done turkey in its final resting place.

My mother knew what to do. She picked up the bird with her dish towel.

The scene reminded me of a childhood book about a greased pig. This calamity should have been enough, but tragedy didn’t end here. As mother carried the turkey back to the table, Aunt Helen slipped on the sauce and sprained her knee. Uncle Tom, her husband, said he thought they’d better leave dinner early and go over to Our Lady of Victory Hospital for an X-ray, just in case.

Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t the same after that. Everybody was subdued. My mother did lots of extra work.

“Anybody want extra white meat?” she asked. No answer. Our family spirit expired as deftly as the puncturing of the turkey with the carving fork.

Mother wasn’t talking to my father and he wasn’t talking to my Uncle Babe.

Soon afterward, my father left our house never to return.

All this unhappiness recalled because of the sight of strawberry plates at Jeannie’s house on “Q” Street in Georgetown’s shadow.

How strange it was for plates to evoke memories locked away all those years.

Now, old plates in new hands were part of the next generation’s coming of age – and the celebration of another Thanksgiving with new blessings yet to come.

Time changes one’s perspective, and it’s a good thing. Most of the relatives at that Thanksgiving of long ago have died, including my mother and father.

Now, I suppose only I and the plates – and they’re not talking – will remember anything of that earlier holiday.

Who marks this glorious day in some future time, I wondered? Perhaps Jeannie, or Matt.

“Dad…you will carve the turkey tomorrow, won’t you?” Jeannie asked, interrupting my thoughts.

“I don’t think so, honey. We’ll let your Matt do it. I’ll give him a hand, but only if he asks”, I said.

As we left Jeannie’s house, what leaves remained on the tree branches moved arthritically to a small breeze.

There were fewer leaves now. Those remaining tumbled and rolled along the street, hard and brittle; their scabrous scraping suggesting what seemed a final, furious whispering among themselves and the stones – of the meaning of strawberry plates.

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic. He has written for the BBC, The Dublin Review of Books, Boston Globe, Buffalo News, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and other U. S. Publications.