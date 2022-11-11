Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
European Alternative Investing Platform PeerBerry Funded €46.5M in Loans in October
Last month, PeerBerry marked its five years of operations. The PeerBerry platform enters its sixth year of activities “with 61,174 verified investors and an outstanding portfolio of EUR 97 million.” In October, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 46,5 million of loans. 1140 new investors joined the platform last month.”
crowdfundinsider.com
HashKey Group Receives Licenses to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform from Hong Kong SFC
Hash Blockchain Limited, a member of the HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group in Asia, has “received approval” from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) in order “to operate a virtual asset trading platform, under a Type 1 (dealing in securities) license and a Type 7 (providing automated trading services (ATS)) licence for professional investors.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Credit Decisioning Platform Credisense and Mambu to Provide Lending Solution
Credisense, a no-code origination, workflow and credit decisioning platform, has partnered with cloud-native SaaS banking and financial services platform Mambu, “to accelerate the modernization of lending systems in the Asia Pacific market.”. The partnership will “provide lenders of all sizes with a flexible end-to-end lending platform that supports loan...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of Russia Shares Details on Evolution of Digital Asset Market in Consultation Paper
The Bank of Russia proposes to discuss possible circulation of digital assets “at exchange trading, harmonization of approaches to their taxation with traditional financial instruments, conditions for acquiring digital assets by individual institutional investors, establishment of the accounting procedure for such investments, as well as opening the domestic market for foreign issuers from friendly countries.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office
ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
crowdfundinsider.com
KBFG, Korea’s Largest Banking Group, Invests in Digital Securities Exchange ADDX
ADDX, a Singapore-regulated digital assets exchange for private securities, has received an additional $20 million in new capital as part of a “pre-Series B” funding round. The money came from both existing and new investors – notably, Korea’s largest banking group – KB Financial Group (KBFG) (KRX: 105560, NYSE:KB) led this round.
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution
ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
crowdfundinsider.com
Alipay+, a Provider of Cross-Border Payment Solutions, to Serve 100M Digital Wallet Users
Alipay+, a suite of cross-border payment and marketing solutions, has supported global online merchant partners “to serve over 100 million e-wallet users as they flock to take up the offers and benefits since the global Double 11 event kicked off on November 1.”. The consumers that participated in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Women and Minorities in Crowdfunding: Report Highlights How Reg CF Delivers Higher than Average Funding Success
One of the key elements of online capital formation is the fact that geography is not as important. While traditional venture hubs, like the Bay area and New York City, continue to garner much of the activity in securities crowdfunding, expanding access to capital to a wider audience is clearly taking place. While crowdfunding continues to iterate and grow, it is also creating opportunities in other respects, as technology means anyone can seek growth funding on a platform.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance, Royal Group to Expand Blockchain Ecosystem in Cambodia
Binance, which claims to be the world’s “leading” blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Royal Group of Companies, Cambodia’s strategic investment holding company, “to solidify the relationship between the two parties and to expand blockchain ecosystem in Cambodia.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing
Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
crowdfundinsider.com
YouWrk, which Offers Stripe powered Recruitment Solutions, Raises Over £143K via Crowdcube
YouWrk, which claims it is recruitment that “works for everyone,” blending the “best” of digital and human, with Stripe-powered technology and “hands on account management,” has raised 95% (£143,344.58) of its £150,000 target from 87 investors with 9 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube.
crowdfundinsider.com
BTC Markets CEO Comments on FTX Bankruptcy: We have been agitating vocally for increased consumer protections
BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler has distributed a public statement on the FTX bankruptcy and its impact on the overall digital asset industry. BTC Markets is an Australian exchange that says it has set the industry standard for compliance in Australia. Last month, it announced that it had partnered with Chainalysis to incorporate industry-leading compliance policies and anti-money laundering (AML) tools. BTC Markets already utilizes FrankieOne for KYC [know your customer] requirements.
crowdfundinsider.com
Securities Commission of The Bahamas Takes Action to Freeze Assets of FTX, Related Parties
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) took action “to freeze assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties.” The Commission also “suspended the registration and applied to the Supreme Court of The Bahamas for the appointment of a provisional liquidator of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (FDM). Mr. Brian Simms, K.C. (Lennox Paton Counsel and Attorney-at Law) was appointed as provisional liquidator.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Latvia’s Alternative Lending Market Is Growing Steadily, Mintos Reveals
The team at Mintos has shared their latest Insight report, which looks at the alternative lending market of Mintos’ home country: Latvia. Forming part of Northern Europe’s Baltic region, Latvia is “a relatively small EU country with a modest population of 1.9 million.” As a high-income economy, Latvia’s “done exceptionally well at bringing its economy back to healthy levels after the global financial crisis of 2008.”
crowdfundinsider.com
London Office Expands Wealthtech Addepar’s European Business Operations
After expansive growth in both client base and product offerings, Addepar is pleased to announce “the continued growth of their European presence.”. The opening of their London office “follows last year’s expansion in Edinburgh.”. CEO Eric Poirier said:. “We’re excited to see this addition to our office...
crowdfundinsider.com
CoinShares Confirms “Robust” Financial Health, Quantifies Exposure to FTX Exchange
CoinShares International Limited, which claims to be Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, “discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.”. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was “halted on...
crowdfundinsider.com
Evmos Teams Up Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking Services
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, launched its partnership with Anchorage Digital in order “to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform.”. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex “Demonstrates” Proof of Reserves, Affirms “Commitment” to Transparency
Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, claims that it has “not been impacted by the latest market events.”. The exchange reportedly “remains liquid, stable and strong, and has no exposure to FTX or its FTT exchange token.”. Over the past week, Bitfinex has “witnessed an increase in trading...
Comments / 0