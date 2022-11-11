Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO