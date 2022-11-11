BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll warm up slightly on Monday to around 50, before another system arrives Tuesday. This one looks to bring a chilly rain to the region during the morning hours, with the best chance for wintry weather staying along/north of the Ohio River. Cold temperatures dominate late week into next weekend, with no significant warming anytime soon! We look dry late week into the weekend, however. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows at night mainly in the 20s.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO