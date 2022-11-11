ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, KY

WBKO

Auburn School students help community in new program

Bomber plane involved in deadly Texas airshow crash previously visited Bowling Green. WBKO News has confirmed the World War II-era bomber involved in a deadly crash in Texas over the weekend made a stop here in Bowling Green just months ago. Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force looking for woman missing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

SkyPAC brings in their 8th annual Gingerbread Festival

Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force looking for woman missing since 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. Bomber plane involved in deadly Texas airshow crash previously visited Bowling Green. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBKO News has confirmed the...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Christian music group Newsboys to appear at SKYPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Monday that contemporary Christian music group, Newsboys will appear at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17, and will be available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire

A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Luke Frampton earns Conference USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU sixth-year guard Luke Frampton was named conference USA player of the week. This is Frampton’s second award of his career while at WKU. Through the first two games of the season, Frampton leads the team in scoring with 20.5 Points per game. He’s made 11 out of 13 attempted three-pointers which are tied for third-most in the country and his three-point shooting percent of 84.6% is the fourth best in the nation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound when his breaks malfunctioned and he hit a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville that was in front of him. The crash...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

A Brief Warmup Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll warm up slightly on Monday to around 50, before another system arrives Tuesday. This one looks to bring a chilly rain to the region during the morning hours, with the best chance for wintry weather staying along/north of the Ohio River. Cold temperatures dominate late week into next weekend, with no significant warming anytime soon! We look dry late week into the weekend, however. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows at night mainly in the 20s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

One dead in fatal collision in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 9:20 a.m., the Greenville Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision in the 1400 block of KY 181 South. For an unknown reason, the 2002 Honda Civic, operated by Bessie Milam, 82, of Greenville, left the roadway and struck a tree. Milam was...
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Logan County math teachers attend professional development course from WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County elementary teachers are participating in a program with Western Kentucky University to improve the effectiveness of their math classes. The program is a year-long course in which 18 LCS Kindergarten through third-grade math teachers from five schools learns to develop a curriculum designed...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Brian Keith Monroe

Brian Keith Monroe, 52 of Bowling Green died Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. The Simpson County native was a son of the late William Keith Monroe and Vicki Hamilton who survives. He has a bachelor of science degree from WKU and worked in Agriculture for the Scoular Company.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

