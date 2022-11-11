ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Veterans Day: A day to say thank you to a veteran

By Steven Ruffing
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County is home to many men and women who have served our country and Veterans Day is a good time to thank them for their service.

Approximately 19,000 veterans call Spartanburg County their home making the county the 8th largest veteran population in the state.

Veterans Day is a time to say thank you and a good opportunity to raise awareness of some veterans’ struggles.

The Spartanburg County Veterans Affairs Director Brent Cobb said they work daily to battle veteran suicide rates, help with employment and help homeless veterans get back on track.

Free meals and discounts are also offered for veterans at different shops and restaurants as another way to say thank you.

Today is a good day to show appreciation for a veteran in your community or maybe even someone in your family.

“Veterans day honors the veterans,” said Cobb, “but we need to remember the families that sacrificed too along the way because veterans wouldn’t be able to do their job and serve their country without their support.”

Cobb said, “a lot of veterans will say ‘there’s no thanks needed, you don’t need to thank me. I volunteered to serve my country honorably’ but this is that opportunity where our society can say ‘thank you for your service.”

Veterans Day was made an observance day in 1926 but was recognized over a decade later in 1938.

