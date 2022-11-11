Read full article on original website
Wealthy Russians attempting to avoid Putin's military draft applying for passports in Grenada
Wealthy Russians trying to avoid being drafted into the country's invasion of Ukraine have been purchasing investor visas to the Caribbean nation of Grenada.
Germany completes construction of its first floating LNG terminal
Germany has completed construction of its first floating terminal to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG), which its economy minister said would be vital to securing energy supplies to the country over the winter months. Robert Habeck described the first of five planned floating terminals at the North Sea port of...
