wamwamfm.com
Betty Jean Osborn
Betty Jean Osborn, 89, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Friday November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon, Indiana. She was born on January 19, 1933, in Burns City, Indiana to Oval Ray and Pearl I. (Reynolds) Garrett. Betty was a Loogootee High School...
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
wevv.com
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. announces 2022 Hall of Fame inductees
Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation came together Monday to announce their 13 inductees for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The final 13 inductees were among numerous nominations and were selected by a panel of judges, and will be honored on March 8, 2023, at the "An Evening to Remember" celebration dinner sponsored by the EVSC Foundation.
wbiw.com
Nathan Jenkins selected to fill the remaining 14 months as Mayor of Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell City Councilman Nathan Jenkins has been selected as the next Mayor of Mitchell for the remaining 14 months of the term left vacant by former Mayor J.D. England during the Republican Caucus Saturday night. Jenkins council seat will be selected by another caucus according to Lawrence...
wevv.com
Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrates rebranding at Newburgh headquarters
Officials with Heritage Federal Credit Union celebrated the rebrand launch of the Heritage Headquarters/Bell Oaks Branch in Newburgh, Indiana on Monday. New signage was unveiled at the Newburgh headquarters Monday, with the celebration also featuring Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies, giveaways, and more. Officials with the credit union say they'll...
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
14news.com
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
wamwamfm.com
Car vs House Accident in Washington
A car vs house accident occurred last night (11/13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 200 E. Oak Street in Washington. According to first responders, the male driver hit his head. Damage was done to the property at 109 E. Oak St. and 200 E. Oak St. The male driver was...
wamwamfm.com
Odon Lions Club Food Distribution Event For Thanksgiving Tomorrow
The Odon Lions Club will be giving away boxes of food tomorrow for Thanksgiving, according to the Odon Journal. A total of 150 boxes, each containing about 20 pounds of food, will be distributed tomorrow from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is happening at the club at 103 Lake...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, November 14, 2022
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire. A witness reported seeing […]
MyWabashValley.com
Single-vehicle wreck kills one in Greene Co.
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after an early morning accident in Greene County, Indiana. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Officer, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he traveled into the left lane to pass another vehicle. The driver, identified as 32-year-old...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Community Concert Series
The final show in this year’s Washington Community Concert Series is tomorrow afternoon featuring the Nostalgia Band with Bob Arthur. Show starts at 2pm and tickets are only $10 at the door. You can also purchase season passes for next year’s series at the show!. They make great...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
wamwamfm.com
Brenda Lucas
Brenda Lucas, 63, of Shoals passed away on November 5, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Born April 27, 1959 in Washington, she was the daughter of Cecil H. and Evelyn F. (Sanders) Sipes. She was a graduate of Shoals High School with the class of 1977. Brenda was a stay at home mom for 12 years, while babysitting numerous children until becoming owner of the Glendale Bait Shop in 1993. She married John W. Lucas in 1979, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2021.
VCSC Supt. Haworth announces he’s stepping down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth announced at a school board meeting Monday that he’s stepping down from his position in January. The Vigo County School Board voted to put Dr. Tom Balitewicz as the interim superintendent upon Haworth’s departure. “It may seem abrupt to the outside world, but […]
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
14news.com
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
