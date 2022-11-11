ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUHF

World Diabetes Day - Tool Kit available and more

November 14th is "World Diabetes Day", and our local chapter wants to take the opportunity to tell you more about their online tool kit. Executive Director Jeff Collins and constituent Anne Partridge joined Good Day Rochester for more.
WHEC TV-10

Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
westsidenewsny.com

People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey

In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
13 WHAM

Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations

New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
Campus Times

Orange Line service increases amid student dissatisfaction

UR Transportation added service to the Orange Line for the second time in the semester this week, running buses all day and closing the previous five hour gap in service. At the start of the semester, only five trips ran on weekday mornings — 10 after 4:30 p.m. — connecting students residing in downtown Rochester to campus. Now, 27 trips run from 7 a.m. until after midnight, giving Innovation Square residents a consistent connection to River Campus. The service increase comes as students have faced challenges using the bus to get from off-campus locations to UR.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
WHEC TV-10

Two people, both over 65, die of RSV in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which can cause breathing problems, are rising in Monroe County. The county’s Department of Health said the virus has killed two people over the age 65. In just six weeks, the virus has led to the hospitalization of 238 people....
News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
