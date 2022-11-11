Read full article on original website
Artist aims to capture Rochester’s LGBTQIA+ community through mosaic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to bring representation to the LGBTQ+ community here in Rochester, Carrie Gault was chosen to create a piece titled “Heartline.” Organizers created the idea in 2021 and launched a public art competition to find an artist to create a piece to showcase the history and lives of the […]
WUHF
World Diabetes Day - Tool Kit available and more
November 14th is "World Diabetes Day", and our local chapter wants to take the opportunity to tell you more about their online tool kit. Executive Director Jeff Collins and constituent Anne Partridge joined Good Day Rochester for more.
WHEC TV-10
Music lovers shop for vinyl and CDs at 10th annual record fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Needle Drop Records and Hi-fi Lounge hosted their annual record fair on Sunday. The flea market-esque event lets attendees peruse vinyl, CDs, and more from all genres and eras of music. Organizers say the event was quite the party, packed with music lovers from all over.
Neighbors rallying against redeveloping Irondequoit Catholic school
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the property is owned by St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. We apologize for the error. IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On the corner of St. Paul and Colebrook Drive in Irondequoit stands St. Thomas the Apostle Church —still active— and behind it, an empty building that used to […]
State officials celebrate completion of affordable housing rehabilitation project in Rochester
Officials said the apartments will remain affordable to households with incomes below or at 60%
westsidenewsny.com
People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey
In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
13 WHAM
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
Temporary block to recreational cannabis licenses causes uncertainty for local businesses
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Those around Western New York and the Finger Lakes region temporarily blocked by a federal judge from receiving a recreational marijuana dispensary license are speaking out on the negative impact this may have on their local businesses. This is due to a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state cannabis company arguing […]
WUHF
The Sklar Brothers back in Rochester
The Sklar Brothers are back in Rochester and were back in-studio on Good Day Rochester. For ticket information on their Saturday shows, click here.
Hill Cumorah completes final steps in ‘rehabilitation’, post-pageant life
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Historic landmark Hill Cumorah has completed its final stages in a two-year makeover. Organizers said the goal is to return the site to its natural state of a forest, one reminiscent of hundreds of years ago. Chances are, the hill has affected you in some way, whether driving by it on Route […]
Campus Times
Orange Line service increases amid student dissatisfaction
UR Transportation added service to the Orange Line for the second time in the semester this week, running buses all day and closing the previous five hour gap in service. At the start of the semester, only five trips ran on weekday mornings — 10 after 4:30 p.m. — connecting students residing in downtown Rochester to campus. Now, 27 trips run from 7 a.m. until after midnight, giving Innovation Square residents a consistent connection to River Campus. The service increase comes as students have faced challenges using the bus to get from off-campus locations to UR.
Kucko’s Camera: Livingston County Veterans Monument
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the Livingston County Veterans Monument in Groveland. Location
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
WHEC TV-10
Two people, both over 65, die of RSV in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which can cause breathing problems, are rising in Monroe County. The county’s Department of Health said the virus has killed two people over the age 65. In just six weeks, the virus has led to the hospitalization of 238 people....
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
UR Medicine and Wilmot Cancer Institute providing lung cancer screenings for awareness month
URMC says these groups of people are the ones who may have cancerous tumors that are smaller, localized, and more likely to be treated successfully. They also say that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
