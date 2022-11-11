CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he has ended his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.

