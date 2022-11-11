ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLST/KSAN

Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan

President Biden on Tuesday met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit (G20) in Bali, Indonesia. Biden in the meeting made clear that the U.S. stands with Turkey, which is a NATO ally, following a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead. Turkey’s […]
The Hill

US, Cuban officials to discuss migration policy

Biden administration and Cuban officials plan to discuss migration policy in a meeting in Havana on Tuesday, the State Department confirmed, amid a major increase in the number of migrants leaving the island for the United States. The State Department told The Associated Press that the meeting is routine, part...
The Associated Press

Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he has ended his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.

