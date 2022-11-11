Read full article on original website
Biden meets with Turkish President Erdoğan
President Biden on Tuesday met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan on the margins of the Group of 20 Summit (G20) in Bali, Indonesia. Biden in the meeting made clear that the U.S. stands with Turkey, which is a NATO ally, following a bombing in Istanbul on Sunday that left at least six people dead. Turkey’s […]
US, Cuban officials to discuss migration policy
Biden administration and Cuban officials plan to discuss migration policy in a meeting in Havana on Tuesday, the State Department confirmed, amid a major increase in the number of migrants leaving the island for the United States. The State Department told The Associated Press that the meeting is routine, part...
Israeli liberals fear new government will undo gains
Israel's outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country's history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country's Arab minority
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday
Imprisoned Egyptian activist calls off hunger strike
CAIRO (AP) — The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says they received a letter from him on Tuesday saying he has ended his hunger strike. The family said in a statement that Abdel-Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
