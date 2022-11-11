Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Approves Local State Of Disaster
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved the declaration of a local state of disaster regarding an ‘invasion’ from Mexico on Monday. According to the order, “The health, safety, and welfare of Hopkins County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the October GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Alicisa Brooks, Tabatha Cooper, Laura Chesshire, Kiley Miller, Sue Pynes, Officer Adriain Pruitt, Patricia Baroody, and Timmy Harrison. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for...
easttexasradio.com
Detroit Community Food Pantry To Distribute Food Tuesday
The Detroit Community Food Pantry will distribute food items to qualified families and individuals on Tuesday, Nov 15, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the New Hope Baptist Church, on F.M. 410 South in Detroit. Any low-income families living in Detroit and the surrounding area are welcome to come and fill out an application during the hours the food pantry is in operation. You can send donations to the Detroit Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 151, Detroit, TX 75436. Please bring sacks and boxes for the product that will also be available that day.
easttexasradio.com
Texas AG Releases North Lamar Teacher’s Personnel Records
According to the Paris News, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and North Lamar ISD released personnel records that relate to the employment and separation of former teacher and failed school board candidate Teresa Bussell. She led an effort to remove several books from the school library and has met resistance from North Lamar trustees and attacks from the public at public meetings and on social media. According to the agreement, Bussell remained on paid administrative leave until her resignation on March 13, 2020, with benefits remaining in effect through March 31, 2020. In addition, Bussell released the district from any claims in exchange for the following reference to all future inquiries related to her employment with the school district.
easttexasradio.com
Veterans Day In Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs high school is hosting Veterans Day 2022 Monday (Nov 14) with reception starting at noon and the ceremony starting at 1:30 pm. The invite you to honor all the men and women who have served our country.
easttexasradio.com
Christmas In Paris This Saturday
Fa la-la-la! Christmas in Paris has filled up with your favorite vendors, and some new friends are joining us! Mark your calendars for having a place to mark off your Christmas lists! Christmas in Paris! A traditional Christmas bazaar on Saturday before Thanksgiving is hosted by Troop 2 at the Love Civic Center located at 2025 South Collegiate. Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. Website: http://www.troop2paris.com.
ketr.org
Hunt County voters pass property tax freeze for seniors, people with disabilities
Hunt County voters approved a homestead property tax freeze for senior citizens and people with disabilities in this week’s general election. The measure passed with more than 90 percent of voters approving the ballot item. A homestead designation refers to a person’s primary or only residence. Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South told the Greenville Herald Banner the tax freeze will affect a little less than 10,000 property owners.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 14-18, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 14 — Chicken Spaghetti, Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Toast. TUESDAY, NOV. 15 — Smothered Beef Patties With Brown Gravy & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 — Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole, Peas & Carrots, and Corn. THURSDAY, NOV....
easttexasradio.com
Update On Wood County Shooting
A man killed in a Wood County officer-involved shooting earlier this month pointed his gun at a deputy. At the same time, he was intoxicated and did not follow commands before he was fatally shot, according to a newly released document. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office identifies Timothy Wayne Hodges, 32, as the person who died in the shooting on the evening of Nov. 4. It occurred on FM 852 at FM 2088 in the Winnsboro area.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests
A Hopkins County Deputy stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30 and found a fake ID, suspected marijuana, and synthetic urine. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave the phony name. He had possession of methamphetamine, and the other Naples man had an outstanding warrant.
KXII.com
Paris Police searching for alleged shoplifter
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a man accused of stealing $1,500 worth of perfume from a beauty retailer Thursday. Police said the man in the picture allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of assorted perfume tester bottles from Ulta Beauty, located in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.
Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
Yantis ISD mourning loss of student
YANTIS, Texas — Yantis ISD is mourning the loss of one of their own. According to the school district, a freshman student was killed in a Wednesday evening wreck. She has been identified by family as Emma Addicks, 16. "As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this...
easttexasradio.com
Fire Claims Man’s Life In Greenville
Sunday night around 8:30, a structure fire in Greenville claimed the life of a 74-year-old male, and they transported a female to the hospital. The fire occurred at 215 Cedar Crest St. in Greenville. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Adoption Open House At SS Animal Shelter
The Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption open house this Saturday, November 12, and the event will take place at the shelter on Hillcrest Dr. from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There are several dogs and cats available for adoption for a good home. Organizers will be selling lunches and chances to win a basket of supplies for your cat or dog. Volunteers will also be on hand to answer questions and give out information about volunteering for the shelter.
Deputy Finds Fake ID, Suspected Marijuana, Synthetic Urine
A sheriff’s deputy stopped to check on a motorist parked on the shoulder of I-30, but ended up finding a fake ID, suspected marijuana and synthetic urine; one person was taken into custody on a fraud charge as a result. A Naples man with two outstanding warrants allegedly gave a fake name and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during an early morning traffic stop, and the other Naples man in the car was found to be wanted as well. About two hours later, a Grand Prairie man was found in possession of three baggies of suspected marijuana.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
KXII.com
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
easttexasradio.com
NTCC – Sports
The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo Team headed South November 10-12 for the Sam Houston State University Rodeo. It was the fifth and final Rodeo of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Fall season. Makenzie Mayes. Makenzie Mayes (Scroggins, TX) added to her excellent fall season in...
1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit
One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
Comments / 0