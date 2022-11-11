Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Effort underway to save South Florida’s endangered bonneted bat
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Halloween may be the one time of year that we spend any time at all thinking about bats, but this flying animal some consider creepy is actually very necessary to our South Florida ecosystem and some are on the verge of becoming extinct. Elena Suarez...
Click10.com
Early lessons learned from Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian produced one of the highest storm surges we’ve witnessed this century. On Monday night, we take a look at the dynamics of this force of nature. The storm surge from hurricane Ian quickly surrounded and filled homes, choking off any means of...
Click10.com
Florida woman claims $1 million Powerball prize
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman from Orlando, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing that occurred over the summer, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. According to Lottery officials, Irma Breek purchased a Quick Pick ticket from a Publix at 1501 Meeting Place Baldwin Park in Orlando.
Click10.com
Florida Keys man accused of stealing 85 pounds of shrimp
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Sunday after they accused him of stealing, among other things, 85 pounds of shrimp. Fifty-two-year-old Felipe Fonseca, of Stock Island, was charged with burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools and damage to property, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.
Click10.com
AG Moody subpoenas car dealers after Local 10 investigation into illegal fees
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has subpoenaed several South Florida car dealerships after Local 10 Investigates exposed a number of dealers charging illegal fees to customers buying out their leases. Moody said our stories on the illegal practice sparked the state’s investigation. The subpoenas...
Click10.com
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office
PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
Click10.com
Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The fatal crash was on Saturday near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive, according to BSO. Deputies temporarily closed North Ocean Drive in both directions. Detectives were...
Click10.com
Florida gas prices rise 12 cents per gallon last week before slight drop over weekend
Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week before dropping 2 cents over the weekend, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average increased from$3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday before slipping 2 cents. Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon. “It appears...
Comments / 0