Florida State

Early lessons learned from Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian produced one of the highest storm surges we’ve witnessed this century. On Monday night, we take a look at the dynamics of this force of nature. The storm surge from hurricane Ian quickly surrounded and filled homes, choking off any means of...
Florida woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman from Orlando, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing that occurred over the summer, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. According to Lottery officials, Irma Breek purchased a Quick Pick ticket from a Publix at 1501 Meeting Place Baldwin Park in Orlando.
Florida Keys man accused of stealing 85 pounds of shrimp

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida Keys man Sunday after they accused him of stealing, among other things, 85 pounds of shrimp. Fifty-two-year-old Felipe Fonseca, of Stock Island, was charged with burglary, larceny, possession of burglary tools and damage to property, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.
AG Moody subpoenas car dealers after Local 10 investigation into illegal fees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has subpoenaed several South Florida car dealerships after Local 10 Investigates exposed a number of dealers charging illegal fees to customers buying out their leases. Moody said our stories on the illegal practice sparked the state’s investigation. The subpoenas...
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate's office

PHOENIX – An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said. An...
Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The fatal crash was on Saturday near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive, according to BSO. Deputies temporarily closed North Ocean Drive in both directions. Detectives were...
