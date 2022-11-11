Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Webster Groves suffers two water main breaks
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Two water mains broke in Webster Groves Tuesday. The first break happened at the intersection of Lockwood and Elm. Tuesday night’s city council meeting will be virtual instead of in person. The second break happened at Edgar and Cannonbury. All lanes of Edgar are...
KMOV
Private snow treatment companies preparing for wintry conditions
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Private snow treatment companies across St. Louis are already visiting properties they service to prepare for Tuesday’s wintry conditions. American Snow and Ice told News 4 they have already deployed a majority of their fleet. They also said they have all of their staff members on standby.
KMOV
Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow approaches
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meteorologists call for snow on Tuesday, has many people using their Monday night to make sure they are prepared for all scenarios. It was a steady stream of food on conveyer belts inside Schnucks at 170 and Ladue. “Well everyone I know is very concerned...
KMOV
St. Louis area schools brace for winter weather with snow days and virtual learning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The sights and sounds of winter are inching closer by the hour, as school districts across the metro dust off their learning plans for when winter weather strikes. “We start watching the weather three or four days in advance,” said Dan Gilman, Director of Transportation...
KMOV
MoDOT, IDOT crews pretreat roads ahead of snowfall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT spent the day pretreating interstates and major roadways with liquid salt brine, ahead of forecasted snowfall Monday night and Tuesday morning. MoDOT officials spoke about their response to the pending snow event at a press conference Monday afternoon. “All...
KMOV
3rd investigation finds no contamination at Jana Elementary School
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Another round of testing found no harmful radioactive contamination at a Missouri elementary school, leaving school board members to wonder if there really is any risk at the now-shuttered school. Jana Elementary School in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant was shut down last month...
Early morning Boil order for Pacific Missouri
People in Pacific Missouri are under a boil water advisory this morning.
KMOV
‘Pillars of the Valley’ monument displays names and quotes from Mill Creek Valley residents
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to CityPark and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.
KMOV
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss Jana test results Tuesday, Thursday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about their testing at Jana Elementary may be coming on Tuesday during a meeting with the Hazelwood school board. The preliminary results of their testing that was released last week showed no presence of radioactive material,...
KMOV
Driver has close-call during 15-vehicle pileup
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jay Gross was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when he encountered several slick spots caused by a surprise overnight snowfall. He said the roads got really bad when he was traveling north on Interstate 44 around the 7th street exit. “I saw...
KMOV
Firefighters battle North City fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon. The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire broke out at a brick building in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The department said the building was occupied and crews were searching for the residents.
KMOV
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Human remains found in Jefferson County have been identified as a man who was reported missing in April 2021. A hunter called investigators after finding a suspected human skull in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer on Friday. Other suspected human bones were found nearby.
KMOV
West County family looking for permanent home for unique WWII model planes
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - Memories built over decades in a West County basement are looking for a new home. A local man spent years crafting and painting hundreds of World War II model planes, and now, his family is looking for a permanent home for the collection. “The ones he...
KMOV
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For days now, the St. Louis region has seen freezing temperatures and many are left out on the streets without shelter. For years, the St. Patrick Center has been vying for money to open a more permanent home for the unhoused. Now, they’ve got it...
KMOV
Teacher, student killed at CVPA were each shot once, St. Louis Medical Examiner says
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A preliminary report by the St. Louis Medical Examiner is providing new information about the injuries suffered by those who died during the shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School (CVPA) last month. Dr. Michael Graham told News 4 Investigates the victims, student Alexandria...
KMOV
Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
KMOV
St. Louis City police say three groups are responsible for series of smash-and-grabs around the city
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police today saying they have a couple of people in custody in connection with recent smash and grabs across the city. Investigators are still working to bring in others. “It does look as though there could be as many as three groups working...
KMOV
Respiratory illnesses up 300% at St. Louis Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Flu and RSV cases have spiked in the last two weeks. St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports a 300 percent jump in RSV and other respiratory illnesses from the same time last year. Caroline Livingstone has twin 10-month-old boys nicknamed Chip and Moss. Both had RSV,...
KMOV
New bill introduced calls for more than $40 million in ARPA funds for safe street initiatives
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Nov. 5, Byron “Keith” Christian and Marlin Bateman were driving home when a driver T-Boned their car, killing the long-time friends. ”My son didn’t deserve this,” said Linda Bateman, mother of one of the victims. The crash happened at Kingshighway...
Comments / 0