ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to CityPark and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO