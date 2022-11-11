ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Webster Groves suffers two water main breaks

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - Two water mains broke in Webster Groves Tuesday. The first break happened at the intersection of Lockwood and Elm. Tuesday night’s city council meeting will be virtual instead of in person. The second break happened at Edgar and Cannonbury. All lanes of Edgar are...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

Private snow treatment companies preparing for wintry conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Private snow treatment companies across St. Louis are already visiting properties they service to prepare for Tuesday’s wintry conditions. American Snow and Ice told News 4 they have already deployed a majority of their fleet. They also said they have all of their staff members on standby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

MoDOT, IDOT crews pretreat roads ahead of snowfall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT spent the day pretreating interstates and major roadways with liquid salt brine, ahead of forecasted snowfall Monday night and Tuesday morning. MoDOT officials spoke about their response to the pending snow event at a press conference Monday afternoon. “All...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3rd investigation finds no contamination at Jana Elementary School

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Another round of testing found no harmful radioactive contamination at a Missouri elementary school, leaving school board members to wonder if there really is any risk at the now-shuttered school. Jana Elementary School in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant was shut down last month...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

‘Pillars of the Valley’ monument displays names and quotes from Mill Creek Valley residents

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerful and permanent tribute and reminder now stand in the place of the once-thriving Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. St. Louis City SC and the Great Rivers Greenway along with local artist Damon Davis, came together to create the Pillars of the Valley. The monument is ten feet tall and made out of granite. The hour-shaped structure sits next to CityPark and displays names and quotes from former Mill Creek Valley residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Driver has close-call during 15-vehicle pileup

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Jay Gross was on his way to work around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when he encountered several slick spots caused by a surprise overnight snowfall. He said the roads got really bad when he was traveling north on Interstate 44 around the 7th street exit. “I saw...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Firefighters battle North City fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon. The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire broke out at a brick building in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The department said the building was occupied and crews were searching for the residents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed inside St. Louis house

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in St. Louis City Wednesday morning. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot inside a house in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy