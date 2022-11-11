Read full article on original website
John D. Stoll II
John D. Stoll II, 68, of Loogootee, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. He was born September 14, 1954 in West Palm Beach, Florida to John D. and Barbara A. (Hornstein) Stoll. John graduated from Wiesgaden High School in Germany in 1972. He then joined the Air...
Betty Jean Osborn
Betty Jean Osborn, 89, of Loogootee, Indiana passed away on Friday November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon, Indiana. She was born on January 19, 1933, in Burns City, Indiana to Oval Ray and Pearl I. (Reynolds) Garrett. Betty was a Loogootee High School...
Brenda Lucas
Brenda Lucas, 63, of Shoals passed away on November 5, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Born April 27, 1959 in Washington, she was the daughter of Cecil H. and Evelyn F. (Sanders) Sipes. She was a graduate of Shoals High School with the class of 1977. Brenda was a stay at home mom for 12 years, while babysitting numerous children until becoming owner of the Glendale Bait Shop in 1993. She married John W. Lucas in 1979, and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2021.
Oakland City University Hosts 2nd Annual Scholastic Contest
Oakland City University will host its second annual Scholastic Contest for Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois high school honor students. Schools and homeschool associations are welcome to register up to three students free of charge in each of the 12 subject tests. In February 2022, 92 students from...
Washington Community Concert Series
The final show in this year’s Washington Community Concert Series is tomorrow afternoon featuring the Nostalgia Band with Bob Arthur. Show starts at 2pm and tickets are only $10 at the door. You can also purchase season passes for next year’s series at the show!. They make great...
Car vs House Accident in Washington
A car vs house accident occurred last night (11/13) at approximately 7:45 p.m. at 200 E. Oak Street in Washington. According to first responders, the male driver hit his head. Damage was done to the property at 109 E. Oak St. and 200 E. Oak St. The male driver was...
Good Things Happening Around Washington
Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
Odon Man Loses House and Belongings to House Fire
An Odon man lost everything in a house fire Saturday night. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, putting out the blaze at the home of Jimmy Ketchem. The home and belongings were all destroyed in the blaze. The Odon VFW has organized a collection drive to help. Donations can...
