ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home

CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda celebrating 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

Acclaimed actress Jane Fonda is celebrating her 85th birthday with a big party and fundraiser in Buckhead featuring special guests like Gladys Knight, Tyler Perry, and more. Fonda talked with Paul Milliken about partying for a good cause.
ATLANTA, GA
sheenmagazine.com

Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening

“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
thecitymenus.com

Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport announced direct flights to Wakanda in 'Black Panther' tribute

ATLANTA - Staff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seem excited about the recent release of the next installment in Marvel's "Black Panther" film series. The airport shared a press release on Thursday the day before the release of sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". "Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home

ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta brewery partners with food bank to bring 'Death to Hunger'

ATLANTA - It’s called Monday Night Brewing, but there’s no reason we can’t visit on a Monday morning, right? Especially when we’re learning more about the brewery’s unique new partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. This morning, we spent some quality time with the Monday...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy