4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Forsyth County teen battling leukemia gets special welcome home
CUMMING, Ga. - Fourteen-year-old Elijah Banks loves his tenor saxophone and playing with the Flash of Crimson Marching Band at Forsyth Central High School. "They treat you like family, and it's just music," he said. "It's something you can't really describe without hearing it." The high school freshman had plans...
High school marching band surprises member with leukemia with performance
A Forsyth County teen thought he'd be playing in the band with his friends until an aggressive form of leukemia tried to slow him down a month ago. His band mates wanted to be a silver lining in his new journey, so they gave him the surprise of a lifetime.
MARTA bus driver celebrated for 50 years of service with special honor
ATLANTA - MARTA is honoring and celebrating a longtime bus operator's 50 years of service with a custom bus. Adamsville native Coy Dumas Jr. started the job back in 1972 when the agency was known as Atlanta transit. When he started, Dumas said he would get concerned looks from some...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season
Pair will come out of retirement during the Atlanta History Center’s tree lighting event
Jane Fonda celebrating 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
Acclaimed actress Jane Fonda is celebrating her 85th birthday with a big party and fundraiser in Buckhead featuring special guests like Gladys Knight, Tyler Perry, and more. Fonda talked with Paul Milliken about partying for a good cause.
Cobb community rallies behind fallen deputies’ families: ‘We had to do something’
ATLANTA - It’s been a little more than two months since Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant. People in the Cobb County community have not forgotten. "It’s just a devastating feeling," said Rosie Varno,...
Welcome To Nana’s: Nana’s Chicken & Waffle New Location Grand Opening
“Southern Cuisine Queen, Kelli Ferrell Expands her Culinary Empire with a new restaurant location.”. McDonough, GA-You may have seen acclaimed “Black Girl Boss” Kelli Ferrell cooking beautiful cuisine on Food Network & OWN, but there’s a “waffle lot” we can say about the Southern Cuisine Queen. Nana’s Chicken & Waffles became an integrated part of Atlanta’s booming restaurant scene with the opening of the Conyers location, but Kelli is determined to expand her empire one waffle at a time. The SHEEN Team was able to attend the grand opening of the brand new McDonough location this Saturday to get an exclusive look into this growing family business and the boss behind it.
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Here's our pet of the day, Ryker. He has long, black fur and lots of energy. Ryker loves people and other cats, like his shelter bestie, Randall. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you are interested in learning more about Ryker.
Sole survivor in Stockbridge house fire recovers from severe burns
A man and woman died in the devastating fire. A third person is alive right now only because officers heard her cries for help from the garage.
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
Atlanta airport announced direct flights to Wakanda in 'Black Panther' tribute
ATLANTA - Staff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport seem excited about the recent release of the next installment in Marvel's "Black Panther" film series. The airport shared a press release on Thursday the day before the release of sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". "Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) announces a...
See Creepy Forest Full of Eerie Doll’s Heads in Georgia [PHOTOS]
The beauty of art is that it's in the eye of the beholder. What one person thinks is ugly or creepy is incredible and beautiful. Something that is trash to one person, is a treasure to another person. The world around us is full of art. Everywhere you look you...
Marietta Square’s Paul’s Pot Pies stand the test of time
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. I have vivid food dreams, and while that may seem weird to some, if you have eaten a pot pie from Paul’s, then you may have them too. Paul Lubertazzi has been cooking, baking, and catering delicious meals in Marietta for over 35 years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when Paul moved down from Nutley, New Jersey, in 1982 and opened a catering business in 84′ named Traveling Fare at Marietta Square. He had recently graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Paul expanded to a sit-down, full-service restaurant in 1986 and served salads, quiche, and of course, pot pies by the slice.
Shots fired, victim dead just outside Ashview Heights funeral home
ASHVIEW HEIGHTS, Ga. - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting they said left a person dead outside an Ashview Heights funeral home Sunday afternoon. The initial report said police arrived outside the funeral home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southeast Atlanta around 1:40 p.m. when they found the victim.
Moviegoers say goodbye to iconic Atlanta theatre closing after nearly 55 years
ATLANTA — Sonya Golub says she’ll never forget the first time she saw a movie at the Tara Theatre. “I was by myself. I always come by myself during the day,” Golub said. “I’ve been coming here a long time. I like the fact that they carry...
Atlanta brewery partners with food bank to bring 'Death to Hunger'
ATLANTA - It’s called Monday Night Brewing, but there’s no reason we can’t visit on a Monday morning, right? Especially when we’re learning more about the brewery’s unique new partnership with Atlanta Community Food Bank. This morning, we spent some quality time with the Monday...
Two killed in Stockbridge house fire, one injured
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A house fire consumed two people Monday morning, a third victim is recovering in the hospital according to officials. Around 6:30 a.m., the Stockbridge police and Henry County Fire Department responded to a fire on Mimosa Drive. Officials said they found two people dead on the property...
Waffle House cook shot to death outside restaurant was not confrontational, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A family said they were shocked when they received news their relative was shot to death outside a Waffle House. Kaleel Goss' relatives describe him as quiet, kind and reserved. So, it surprised them when they learned someone killed him outside the DeKalb County restaurant on Flat Shoals Parkway where he worked.
