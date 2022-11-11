4th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police arrested another suspect in connection to the double homicide that happened on West 5th Street.

Police said 20-year-old Malik Moore, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 10 with assistance from Forrest County deputies.

Moore was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He was taken to the Forrest County Jail for booking.

The shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2.

The two people who killed were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg. The three others who were injured were treated at a local hospital.

On Friday, November 4, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged Justin Williams , 20, of Hattiesburg, with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

HPD officials said Jordan Willis , 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

On Tuesday, November 8, police arrested a 16-year-old male , who has not been identified, in connection to the shooting. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

