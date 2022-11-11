Read full article on original website
okemahnewsleader.com
Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case
Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case. OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement, “Over twenty five years ago, on January 7, 1997, 54-year-old Barry Van Treese was murdered with a baseball bat in Oklahoma City. In 2004, an Oklahoma County jury convicted Richard Glossip of First-Degree Murder for hiring Justin Sneed to kill Mr. Van Treese. The Glossip conviction has been affirmed through numerous appeals and challenges. Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip’s recent challenge, concluding that Glossip failed to show that he is innocent of the murder. The Court takes claims of factual innocence ‘seriously’ and thoroughly reviewed Glossip’s application. The Court recognized, as we have said all along, ‘Far from making a claim of factual innocence, Glossip actually raises a theory of a defense’ considered by the Court in prior appeals or applications. The Court further found ‘no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way’ and that his testimony was ‘corroborated by compelling evidence.’
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police searching for suspect, motive in deadly NW Oklahoma City shooting
Police were called to an apartment complex early Sunday morning on reports of the sound of gunshots - and made a terrible discovery upon arrival.
1st degree murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
A jury found a man, accused of killing a mother on a front porch in front of her family, guilty. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
Voters elect first female Oklahoma County District Attorney
Voters have elected a new Oklahoma County District Attorney during Tuesday’s midterm elections.
34-Year-Old Shot, Killed In NW OKC; Homicide Investigation Underway
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said responded to the scene at around 1:58 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest Expressway regarding gunshots being heard in the area. A person in the area discovered Dillard...
Former OK correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former correctional officer at a federal prison has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes at her job.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Police said officers were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. Officers said 34-year-old Dillard Tornes was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on...
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
1600kush.com
Perkins mother ordered tried on manslaughter charge in child’s death in SH 33 crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins mother who was driving a van carrying four children when it crashed on Highway 33 — causing the death of her 9-year-old stepson — was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
KXII.com
Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic stop in Seminole County. The Seminole Police Department said Lee Xiong and Ger Xiong were arrested for aggravated trafficking of marijuana, after a traffic stop on November 9. According to law enforcement,...
HUD investigation finds Oklahoma housing providers retaliated against tenants who complained of racism on property
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) says an investigation found that Cushing Housing, Inc. and property manager Oklahoma Property Management, Inc. (OPMI) discriminated against tenants by failing to adequately respond to known serious racial harassment and retaliated by moving to terminate their tenancy.
yukonprogressnews.com
Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
News On 6
Midwest City Police Officers Cleared To Return For Duty After Shooting, Killing Woman
Two Midwest City police officers reported back to duty after being cleared in a deadly October shooting. The Oklahoma County District Attorney determined the officers had no other choice but to fire at an armed woman last month. Midwest City police released the body camera footage this week. The officer’s...
Tense moments in Canadian County courtroom during murder trial
Defense attorneys and prosecutors both declined to comment on camera during the trial.
Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene
The 67th homicide for Oklahoma City this year is sadly similar to so many this year with police knowing very little to start. The post Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1600kush.com
Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
okcfox.com
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
Medical Examiner’s report reveals elderly Canadian Co. inmate died with blunt force trauma to body
A 78-year-old Canadian County inmate died hours after a judge denied him medical treatment in July.
