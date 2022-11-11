ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okemahnewsleader.com

Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case

Attorney General O’Connor Responds to Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Decision in Glossip Case. OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor released the following statement, “Over twenty five years ago, on January 7, 1997, 54-year-old Barry Van Treese was murdered with a baseball bat in Oklahoma City. In 2004, an Oklahoma County jury convicted Richard Glossip of First-Degree Murder for hiring Justin Sneed to kill Mr. Van Treese. The Glossip conviction has been affirmed through numerous appeals and challenges. Today, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Glossip’s recent challenge, concluding that Glossip failed to show that he is innocent of the murder. The Court takes claims of factual innocence ‘seriously’ and thoroughly reviewed Glossip’s application. The Court recognized, as we have said all along, ‘Far from making a claim of factual innocence, Glossip actually raises a theory of a defense’ considered by the Court in prior appeals or applications. The Court further found ‘no evidence that Sneed has ever sought to recant his testimony in any meaningful way’ and that his testimony was ‘corroborated by compelling evidence.’
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating weekend homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting from over the weekend. Police said officers were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. Officers said 34-year-old Dillard Tornes was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Seminole Police seize $1.3 million in marijuana after traffic stop

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - Approximately 1,722 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1.3 million were seized after a traffic stop in Seminole County. The Seminole Police Department said Lee Xiong and Ger Xiong were arrested for aggravated trafficking of marijuana, after a traffic stop on November 9. According to law enforcement,...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins couple admit abusing adopted boys

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins couple, who were foster parents, have been placed on seven years’ probation each for abusing two boys, ages 4 and 5, three months after they adopted them. Brittany Luv Edwards, 31, admitted choking the boys and hitting or failing to protect them from...
PERKINS, OK
okcfox.com

Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

