KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
Photos of dogs seeing snow for the first time
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The first snow of the season fell in many areas around St. Louis, especially in Jefferson County, Missouri, and downstate Illinois. This meant that many pets were seeing snow for the first time! 5 On Your Side viewers flooded our social media feeds and texting line with photos of their furry companions cautiously or furiously checking out the snow.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, Arnold man hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67
A Festus woman and an Arnold man were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Nov. 10, on Hwy. 61-67 north of Mulberry Hill Road in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Terry Thompson, 55, of Festus was attempting to turn left from a private drive onto southbound Hwy. 61-67 at 3:48 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher Lowe, 25, of Arnold, and the front of the Jeep hit the left side of Thompson’s 2022 Ford Escape.
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
kfmo.com
Washington County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 44 year old Kiamesha S. Cavin Brown, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash last Friday morning at 11:30 in Washington County. Highway Patrol reports show Cavin Brown was driving east on Pond Creek Road in an SUV as 53 year old Randall E, Brakefield, of Potosi, was headed west in a pick up. Cavin Brown attempted to avoid a collision by running off the right side of the road. The two vehicles collided and Cavin Brown's SUV began to skid and spin counterclockwise. The pick up also began to skid and both vehicles spun off the road. Cavin Brown was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Brakefield was not injured.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
myleaderpaper.com
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
westkentuckystar.com
Many major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Most major retail chains have announced their holiday shopping hours, and many say that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Stores opening on Thanksgiving became a trend in 2011, and became more commonplace for the better part of a decade, until the pandemic hit, and most stayed closed last year as well.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man reportedly falls asleep before accident on I-55 near Imperial
A De Soto man was injured after he reportedly fell asleep while driving south on I-55. An SUV he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer south of Imperial Main Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Larry E. Clark, 26, was...
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
KFVS12
Pedestrian killed in crash
According to the Illinois Lottery, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K store on North 14th Street. Ashlynn Collier, with the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, previews Saturday's home bout and what the crowd can expect. Veterans Day events at Fort D. Updated: 8 hours ago.
fox32chicago.com
$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois
CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
wfcnnews.com
Renovations complete on Marion's Tower Square; skating to possibly start Nov. 25
MARION - Things are now looking a little brighter as we approach the holiday season around Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Construction work is now wrapping up on the interior of the square, with fencing now gone. According to the city, equipment for the new ice rink is on site with installations scheduled to start on Monday.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY — An Imperial man was seriously injured after a crash in Gasconade County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred on Route EE, just six tenths of a mile north of Farris Road at 10:10 p.m. The crash happened...
wmay.com
Report Finds ”Code Of Silence” At Choate
An ongoing investigation into abuse at an Illinois developmental center finds many workers attempted to cover up incidents of abuse as part of a “code of silence” among staffers. That Department of Human Services inspector general report was obtained by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises, and ProPublica as...
