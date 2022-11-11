ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Middletown man indicted in fatal backyard stabbing of Wallkill's Jeffrey Harris

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago
A Middletown man has been indicted on charges including murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a town of Wallkill man in his backyard last month.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Damante T. Stansberry, 23, was arraigned in County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Hoovler said it is alleged that at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, Stansberry arrived at the home of a 53-year-old man, identified by police as Jeffrey Harris, and stabbed him repeatedly. Harris, who had been repairing a fence in the backyard, was later found in the detached garage of his Brookline Avenue residence with stab wounds.

Stansberry was arrested on Nov. 1 following an investigation by Wallkill police, assisted by state police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Orange County Sheriff's office, the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center and Hoovler's office. Police have not said what the relationship between Stansberry and Harris was, nor commented on a motive.

Hoovler said the tampering with physical evidence charge was due to allegations that Stansberry concealed a mask, rubber gloves, a hooded jacket and a shoe he had been wearing by stuffing them into a storm drain.

Following his arraignment, Stansberry is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash bail, $1.5 million secured bond or $3 million partially secured bond, pending a Nov. 16 court appearance.

Stansberry's attorney, Randy Ira Siper, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

