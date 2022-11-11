Man killed in crash on Harrison Ave. in Westwood

A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded just before 5:30 p.m. to 2279 Harrison Ave. to investigate the crash.

Ramon McNeil, 50, was operating a 2002 red Mercury Sable southeast on Harrison Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole, according to police.

McNeil was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Excessive speed and Impairment appear to be factors in the crash, according to police.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.