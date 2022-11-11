Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
decrypt.co
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is the Hottest Topic at the Biggest Bitcoin Conference in Latin America
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire was the talk of the town at this year’s LaBitConf in Buenos Aires. The biggest crypto conference in Latin America, LaBitConf 2022, kicked off Friday. The mood was bright and shiny in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Bitcoiners flooded into “The Paris of...
decrypt.co
Uniswap Overtakes Coinbase as Second-Largest Exchange Trading Ethereum Today
Today, Uniswap became the second-largest exchange after Binance for Ethereum trading in the last 24 hours. Traders are flocking to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the wake of FTX’s sudden, catastrophic implosion. One DEX, in particular, has risen overnight to become the world’s second-largest venue for trading Ethereum: Uniswap.
decrypt.co
Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse
The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises. In the wake of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, Binance announced the formation of what it calls an “industry recovery fund” aimed at salvaging crypto projects facing liquidity issues.
decrypt.co
Big 4 Accounting Firm PwC Approved as Joint Provisional FTX Liquidators
The Bahamas Securities Commission today approved provisional liquidators from PwC to oversee the ongoing bankruptcy process for FTX. The Securities Commission of the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, has approved the liquidation of FTX's assets, according to a press release issued this morning. Last Thursday, the regulator issued an order...
decrypt.co
Chorus of Lawmakers Collectively Call for Crypto Controls in FTX Fallout
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX did more than rattle markets this week. It grabbed the attention of several U.S. lawmakers who used the resulting pandemonium as evidence that stricter regulation of the crypto industry is needed. Numerous officials expressed concerns about the state of the industry and how investors...
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Made Himself the Face of Crypto in DC—Now What?
How will the collapse of FTX affect the course of crypto policy in Washington? The landscape is already shifting. Sam Bankman-Fried worked for years to cultivate a reputation as crypto’s most recognizable face in Washington. If he hadn’t succeeded yet in that endeavor, last week’s events certainly granted him...
decrypt.co
BlockFi Tells Customers Withdrawals Still Paused Due to ‘Significant Exposure to FTX’
The crypto lending platform is asking customers not to deposit any funds as it reels from "significant" exposure to FTX. BlockFi will keep customer withdrawals paused as it figures out a path forward after FTX’s collapse last week. The crypto lending platform took a $400M line of credit from...
decrypt.co
Crypto Venture Firm Sino Global Reveals 'Mid-Seven Figures' Exposure to Bankrupt FTX
Crypto-centric venture firm Sino Global Capital has confirmed its exposure to FTX amounting to “mid-seven figures.”. Sino Global, a blockchain and digital assets-focused investment firm, today revealed losses suffered due to its exposure to the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, however, insists it continues operations “as normal.”. “Our direct...
decrypt.co
Not your keys, not your crypto: What to know before the next FTX-type meltdown
The popular adage, Not your Keys, Not your Coins, is making the rounds in the wake of the latest exchange meltdown. But what does it actually mean?. As FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves through the crypto world, one saying was uttered again and again: “Not your keys, not your coins”.
decrypt.co
Liquid Global Halts Withdrawals as FTX Contagion Continues
FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global has announced the suspension of all fiat and crypto withdrawals. Cryptocurrency exchange Liquid Global today said it is halting all withdrawals—both fiat and crypto—from the platform. “Fiat and crypto withdrawals have been suspended on Liquid Global in compliance with the requirements of voluntary...
decrypt.co
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
decrypt.co
Paxos Freezes $19 Million in PAXG Tokens Linked to FTX
The company says the action, which targeted funds drained from FTX late Friday, came at the direction of U.S. law enforcement officials. Cryptocurrency issuer Paxos has frozen over $19 million worth of crypto assets tied to bankrupt exchange FTX at the direction of U.S. law enforcement, the company announced Saturday.
decrypt.co
Visa Pulls Plug on FTX Partnership, Will Wind Down Debit Cards: Report
Payments giant Visa is reportedly shuttering its partnership with FTX following the latter’s bankruptcy filing last week. Visa is cutting off its partnership with collapsed crypto exchange FTX, the payments giant confirmed on Sunday. The end of the much-touted collaboration, which was expanded last month, spells the end for...
decrypt.co
Alameda Research Was Frontrunning FTX Token Listings: Report
Crypto compliance firm Argus reports that Alameda, which was supposed to be distinct from Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, amassed tokens before their listings on the exchange were made public. Alameda Research used prior knowledge of tokens that were scheduled to be listed on FTX to buy them ahead of the...
decrypt.co
Crypto Hedge Fund Ikigai Loses Access to 'Large Majority' of Assets on FTX: Founder
Crypto investment funds are seeing their assets trapped in the unfolding collapse of FTX. As the FTX contagion spreads, Ikigai Fund founder Travis Kling announced on Twitter that most of its assets are stuck in the bankrupt Bahamas-based exchange. "We had a large majority of the hedge fund's total assets...
decrypt.co
Crypto.com CEO Says 'Business as Usual' After Revelations of 'Accidental' $400M Transfer
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek sought to soothe investor woes after an errant $400 million transfer shook users over the weekend. Another high-profile crypto exchange known for lavish spending during last year's bull market is in trouble as users question the health of its finances—and make the irresistible parallel to the recently imploded FTX exchange.
decrypt.co
Binance to Be 'Guinea Pig' for Vitalik Buterin's Proof-of-Reserves Protocol: CZ
The CEO of Binance revealed plans to implement a new Proof-of-Reserves protocol developed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. As the FTX collapse highlighted the urgency for more transparency among crypto exchanges, Chanpeng "CZ" Zhao said Binance is working on implementing a new Proof-of-Reserves protocol developed by the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
decrypt.co
Over 1 Million Creditors Could Have Claims in FTX Bankruptcy
New filings also confirm FTX Exchange’s new leadership is in touch with regulators and dealing with Friday’s hack. More than a million creditors could have claims against bankrupt exchange FTX, new court filings reveal. In a document submitted to bankruptcy court in Delaware, FTX’s lawyers argued for a...
