Township Of Hamburg, MI

Hamburg Twp. firefighters rescue dog from house fire

By Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
A Hamburg Township woman's home suffered severe damage in a house fire early Wednesday, but firefighters rescued her German shepherd from the blaze on Teahen Road.

According to a press release, Hamburg Township public safety personnel responded to a call at a ranch-style home on Teahen Road near Cowell Road about 1:20 a.m. where they found flames "coming through the roof."

The 57-year-old woman who lived in the home had already escaped and was sitting in the driveway when firefighters arrived. She told firefighters her dog, Mika, had not been able to make it out. Firefighters entered the home and found the dog.

Once outside the home, the release said, firefighters administered oxygen to the unconscious animal and it regained consciousness. According to the release, Mika is expected to make a full recovery.

While the home sustained severe damage, the fire was contained to the master bedroom and the attic above it.

Hamburg Township personnel were assisted at the scene by Brighton Area Fire Authority, Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and Livingston County DART.

