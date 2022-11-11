Spearman, Abernathy prepare for Bi-District showdown

Spearman and Abernathy are set to face off in the bidistrict round of the Class 3A Division II playoffs on Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon. On paper, it'd be easy to overlook this game given that Spearman is 3-7 overall and Abernathy comes in with an 8-2 mark.

Easy, but also unwise.

Yes, the records show that the Lynx and the Antelopes have had two very different seasons. Spearman's year has been made all the more difficult by the injury to Carson Seaman midway through the year.

However, the records don't tell the whole story. And, even if they did, these two teams have now reached the playoffs. In the playoffs, anything can happen.

Abernathy head coach Justin Wiley knows that quite well.

"Stanton is in our district and they're the team that knocked off (undefeated) Childress last year in the first round," he said. "You don't have to fear every opponent, but you have to respect every opponent. The only game you can play is the one that's that week. You can't be looking ahead into the future about who your next opponent will be because you won't have any if you don't take care of the one you have this week."

For Spearman, the mindset is that the playoffs started last week. To get in, the Lynx needed to beat Tulia for the fourth-place spot in district. Spearman got that win 59-6 to clinch the spot and the Lynx feel they have positive momentum entering the first round of the postseason.

"We're definitely super excited to be here since that's everyone's biggest goal," Lynx coach Aaron Witten said. "Only half the teams in the state of Texas get to say that they've (made the postseason). The kids are really excited after last week."

Spearman still has plenty of talent around even with the loss of Carson Seaman. His brother Cade is still an athlete to be reckoned with, while Jack Pipkin and Cason Mackie are outstanding players in their own right.

"Jack Davis has played everywhere for us," Witten said. "We leaned on him this last week in a snowstorm. ... Shad Whiteley hadn't played all year and he came back against Friona and has really helped us as well.

Abernathy will be led by the two-headed tandem of Alan Macias and Kaleb Harrell on offense. Harrell is a dual-threat QB, while Macias is the starting halfback.

Abernathy has a history of success in the postseason. With just two losses on the year and playing a team with a mere three wins, the Antelopes know that the path to success is there for them to take.

"The kids are very excited," Wiley said. "We have a pretty strong tradition here of going to the playoffs and making deep runs in the playoffs and these kids want to continue that."

As for the Lynx, they came within one point of beating a one-loss Wellington team, four points of beating a seven-win Gruver team and eight points of beating a playoff-bound Friona team. Spearman isn't entering this contest with an underdog mentality and they're upfront about that.

"You've got to go in with the mindset that you're the one seed," Witten said. "That number in front of your name doesn't mean anything. You get the matchup, that's how it falls and you've got to go in with the upmost confidence that you can get it done. We've won as the four seed before in 2018 so it's definitely possible. You just have to believe you're the one seed."

SPEARMAN VS. ABERNATHY

Class 3A Division II bidistrict playoff game

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon

Records: Abernathy 8-2; Spearman 3-7

Coverage: Follow @Hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.