Middle River, MD

Shore News Network

Alert issued for missing teen in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday. 17-year-old Zulma Dinora Ramos, a Hispanic Female who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 lbs was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9 pm in the area of 9100 Springhill Lane, Greenbelt. Ramos was last seen wearing a white sweater, black leggings, and yellow Crocs. If anyone comes into contact with her, please contact Detective Brown at 240-542-2110 or kbrown@greenbeltmd.gov. The post Alert issued for missing teen in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Shore News Network

Amber Alert issued for missing girl not seen since Friday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Essex area who has not been seen since early Friday morning. According to police, Daniella Ari Fenner, 13, is 5’4 and weighs 130 lbs. She was ast seen on Friday at 7 am, in the Essex area, wearing a black top, cropped jean jacket ½ white ½ blue & white pants. If you see her or have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post Amber Alert issued for missing girl not seen since Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder

MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Shore News Network

25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting in Middle River. The incident was reported at just before 3:30 p.m. in the 9900-block of Berliner Place (21220). One victim has reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head and CPR is in progress. No additional...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Decomposed Body Found Behind Middletown Grocery Store Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Authorities say that they are actively working to identify a decomposing body and have multiple leads after it was found behind a supermarket in Maryland. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind Safeway.
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Middle River shooting victim dies, suspect arrested

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The victim in Saturday’s shooting in Middle River has died and a suspect has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The fatal shooting occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on November 12. in the 9900-block of Berliner Place (21220). When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person shot in Middle River on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Middle River on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9900 block of Berliner Place around 3:15 p.m., a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said.Once there, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Additional information on the shooting will be made available in the future, the spokesperson said.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WUSA9

VIDEO: Police search for suspect in fatal road rage shooting

CHEVERLY, Md. — Maryland State Police released video Monday of a fatal road rage shooting that occurred in March on Route 50 in Cheverly. The case is still unsolved, and police are hoping someone may recognize the driver or the car shown and come forward with information. The video...
CHEVERLY, MD
Shore News Network

42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Deputy, Three Others Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended: Harford County Sheriff's Office

A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized on Monday morning after being rear-ended while waiting at a red light in Maryland, according to officials. Shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials say that a deputy was traveling south on Route 152 (Fallston Road) in a marked patrol vehicle, when he came to a stop at the intersection at Oakmont Road.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

