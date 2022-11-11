Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Alert issued for missing teen in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday. 17-year-old Zulma Dinora Ramos, a Hispanic Female who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 165 lbs was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9 pm in the area of 9100 Springhill Lane, Greenbelt. Ramos was last seen wearing a white sweater, black leggings, and yellow Crocs. If anyone comes into contact with her, please contact Detective Brown at 240-542-2110 or kbrown@greenbeltmd.gov. The post Alert issued for missing teen in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert issued for missing girl not seen since Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued an alert for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Essex area who has not been seen since early Friday morning. According to police, Daniella Ari Fenner, 13, is 5’4 and weighs 130 lbs. She was ast seen on Friday at 7 am, in the Essex area, wearing a black top, cropped jean jacket ½ white ½ blue & white pants. If you see her or have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post Amber Alert issued for missing girl not seen since Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage. First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned...
Nottingham MD
Shooting reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting in Middle River. The incident was reported at just before 3:30 p.m. in the 9900-block of Berliner Place (21220). One victim has reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head and CPR is in progress. No additional...
Decomposed Body Found Behind Middletown Grocery Store Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)
Authorities say that they are actively working to identify a decomposing body and have multiple leads after it was found behind a supermarket in Maryland. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind Safeway.
Nottingham MD
Middle River shooting victim dies, suspect arrested
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The victim in Saturday’s shooting in Middle River has died and a suspect has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The fatal shooting occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on November 12. in the 9900-block of Berliner Place (21220). When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
Body cam footage shows police response to deadly crash in Northwest Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released video footage of Baltimore Police responding to a deadly crash earlier this month.
One person shot in Middle River on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Middle River on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9900 block of Berliner Place around 3:15 p.m., a Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said.Once there, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Additional information on the shooting will be made available in the future, the spokesperson said.
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in fatal road rage shooting
CHEVERLY, Md. — Maryland State Police released video Monday of a fatal road rage shooting that occurred in March on Route 50 in Cheverly. The case is still unsolved, and police are hoping someone may recognize the driver or the car shown and come forward with information. The video...
42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Crash Victim Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say
Police say that a man was hospitalized in critical condition after reportedly being shot and crashing his vehicle in Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, officials said.
Police ID Victim Killed In Prince George's County Shooting
The Prince George's County Police Department has identified the 30-year-old father gunned down in Maryland. Laurel resident Walter Billy Manning III was shot and killed on Thursday, Nov. 10 at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive, officials say. On the night of the fatal incident,...
Deputy, Three Others Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended: Harford County Sheriff's Office
A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized on Monday morning after being rear-ended while waiting at a red light in Maryland, according to officials. Shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, officials say that a deputy was traveling south on Route 152 (Fallston Road) in a marked patrol vehicle, when he came to a stop at the intersection at Oakmont Road.
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old boy shot raking leaves in Prince George's Co. has died; $25K reward offered
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Just days after being shot in the head while raking leaves in his front yard, 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced dead Friday night, according to family and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Agnew was tragically shot in the head and arm...
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0