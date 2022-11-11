Read full article on original website
Man admits himself to Baltimore hospital after being shot early Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was shot admitted himself to a hospital early Monday, Baltimore police said. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the hospital where they found the 42-year-old victim. His injuries were described as not life-threatening. Detectives later determined that the man was shot in...
Crash Victim Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say
Police say that a man was hospitalized in critical condition after reportedly being shot and crashing his vehicle in Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, officials said.
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man arrived at a Baltimore hospital at around 1 am Monday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The Baltimore Police Department investigated the victim’s claim and located evidence of a shooting in the 6700 block of Brentwood Avenue where shell casings and DNA evidence was located. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect and no arrests have been made. The victim is expected to fully recover from his injuries. outheast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 42-year-old shot overnight in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
2-year-old girl found safe after parental abduction, Baltimore police say
ORIGINAL STORY (8:38 p.m.): Baltimore police are searching for a woman who they said abducted her 2-year-old daughter. City police said officers were called around 5 p.m. to the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue for a parental abduction. Police said Biancha Griffin, 32, took her 2-year-old daughter, violating court orders.
Alleged shooter in deadly squeegee encounter has case moved to juvenile court
A squeegee kid accused of killing Tim Reynolds following a July altercation in downtown Baltimore will be tried in juvenile court.
Mother Mourns 13-Year-Old Killed in Maryland Shooting; Ask for Help in Search for Shoooter
The mother of a 13-year-old boy gunned down in his own yard in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, is asking the public for help finding whoever killed her son. Jayz Agnew, an 8th grader, was critically injured in a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 2100 block of Jameson Street at about 5:20 p.m., Prince George's County police said. He was raking leaves and his father had been doing yard work with him just minutes before it happened.
Man who provided gun in killing of Efraim Gordon pleads guilty to murder
One of the men charged in the fatal shooting of an Israeli man who was visiting Baltimore last year pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder. William Clinton, 20, entered his plea Monday in the May 2021 killing of Efraim Gordon on Fords Lane in Park Heights. Many residents of the neighborhood joined the family Monday in court.
Middle River shooting victim dies, suspect arrested
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The victim in Saturday’s shooting in Middle River has died and a suspect has been arrested, police said on Sunday. The fatal shooting occurred at around 3:15 p.m. on November 12. in the 9900-block of Berliner Place (21220). When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning in Southwest D.C. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 3 am, a suspect approached the victim and displayed a handgun. The suspect then demanded property from the victim. The victim gave the suspect his belongings and the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident or can identify the suspect please call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
