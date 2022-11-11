Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Morning temperatures will be near freezing as cold front blankets San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - You're going to been a bigger jacket Tuesday morning, as the temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Those temperatures will increase into the upper 50s in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is expected to be 58 degrees.
Dry, cold temperatures to stay in San Antonio this week, NWS says
Keep the winter coats out.
Freezing cold temps have San Antonians acting different this fall season
Stay warm San Antonio!
tpr.org
Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio
A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
news4sanantonio.com
Massive cold front rolls through with blustery winds, exceeding 25 mph
Today is a big weather day with wild changes as this strong cold front moves through. The morning started off pretty cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures climbed to the low 80s from San Antonio on south before the cold front moved in. Gusts will be in the 25 - 35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area. We are still in a "Marginal" to "Slight" severe storm outlook this afternoon through early evening, look for a very isolated chance of a severe storm with quarter size hail and wind gusts. Most of the thunder we see in our region will not be severe but could have pea to dime size hail.
KTSA
Cold front will bring colder temperatures, rain over the weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that. The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.
NWS issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for San Antonio until Friday evening
We have to 'weather' the storm before the cooler temperatures.
news4sanantonio.com
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday
SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
foxsanantonio.com
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
news4sanantonio.com
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
South Texas is getting hit hard by the flu; ways to protect yourself
SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season is approaching, and 'tis the season for sicknesses, especially the flu. With RSV, COVID, the flu and the common cold floating around, finding out what you have is extremely important. Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist with University Health, and Professor of...
KSAT 12
Fire found inside giant oak tree near Salado Creek Greenway
SAN ANTONIO – A giant oak tree near the Salado Creek Greenway is now at risk for damage after a fire broke out inside the tree, according to San Antonio Parks and Recreation officials. The discovery was made Saturday when San Antonio Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing man that was last seen near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Michael Clede was last seen Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Dallas Street, located near downtown. Clede is 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has...
news4sanantonio.com
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio
Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
KENS 5
Next front brings showers and storms to Texas. Here's what San Antonians need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A front is scheduled to move through San Antonio Friday evening bringing a chance of shower activity and chilly morning temperatures. San Antonio is currently at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means if severe storms form potential hazards will include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible threats with this system. Since the front will be fast-moving flooding is a low concern.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Best deals on road trip getaways from San Antonio – Explore 15 weekend destinations in Texas!
What’s better than a road trip getaway from San Antonio – finding the right deals on road trip getaways from San Antonio! Read on below to find the best deals on accommodation in Galveston, Texas Hill Country, Austin, and even Dallas!. Thanksgiving week is right around the corner...
foxsanantonio.com
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
news4sanantonio.com
Look and feel your best with Innovative Lasers of Houston
Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here along with her client Sharon Kucewicz. LIMITED...
KSAT 12
AMBER Alert continued for San Antonio girl believed to have been abducted by 17-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio continue their search for a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old wanted in connection with her abduction. A week after an AMBER Alert was issued for Joanna Luna, authorities continue to search for the teen who was last seen at 2:51 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 11700 block of Spring Dale Drive.
