San Antonio, TX

Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio

A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
Massive cold front rolls through with blustery winds, exceeding 25 mph

Today is a big weather day with wild changes as this strong cold front moves through. The morning started off pretty cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures climbed to the low 80s from San Antonio on south before the cold front moved in. Gusts will be in the 25 - 35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area. We are still in a "Marginal" to "Slight" severe storm outlook this afternoon through early evening, look for a very isolated chance of a severe storm with quarter size hail and wind gusts. Most of the thunder we see in our region will not be severe but could have pea to dime size hail.
Cold front will bring colder temperatures, rain over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that. The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
Firefighters battle house fire on Northwest side of town

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are battling a house fire on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue at around 7:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming from the property. They had to go into a defensive mode to put out the fire.
Why your heating bill could be higher this winter

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Joyce Garcia has found different ways to heat her northwest side home for 30 years. "I just have a little wall heater that the city put in about five to seven years ago and I have an electric heater in the bathroom for mornings only," says Garcia.
Fire found inside giant oak tree near Salado Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO – A giant oak tree near the Salado Creek Greenway is now at risk for damage after a fire broke out inside the tree, according to San Antonio Parks and Recreation officials. The discovery was made Saturday when San Antonio Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of...
Take Flight Hot Chicken in San Antonio

Craving a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich but stuck here in San Antonio? No problem. Take Flight Hot Chicken has opened up a ghost kitchen here in town and they are ready to satisfy your craving. Take Flight Hot Chicken. 5826 Hawk Springs. San Antonio, Texas 78249. Facebook: @takeflightsatx. Instagram: @takeflightsatx.
Next front brings showers and storms to Texas. Here's what San Antonians need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — A front is scheduled to move through San Antonio Friday evening bringing a chance of shower activity and chilly morning temperatures. San Antonio is currently at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means if severe storms form potential hazards will include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible threats with this system. Since the front will be fast-moving flooding is a low concern.
PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
Look and feel your best with Innovative Lasers of Houston

Summer bodies are made in the Winter, and this is your chance to feel and look your best by shedding those unwanted pounds with a quick and easy program designed just for you. Laura Alexis, CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston is here along with her client Sharon Kucewicz. LIMITED...
