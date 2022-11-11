ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Little sign of recovery at G20 at either political or economic level

The Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen was struck down by Covid, the Argentine prime minister Alberto Fernández suffered from gastroenteritis and the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov either did or did not have hospitalising chest pains. Given Indonesia’s G20 slogan plastered all across Bali says: “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, it was not an auspicious performance by the world’s leaders.

