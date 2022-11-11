Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned
Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli recovering after being stabbed eight times
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police K-9 was rushed into emergency surgery Monday after being stabbed eight times during a standoff. Sunday night: Police K9 injured after 6 hour standoff with Grand Rapids man. K-9 Eli had significant blood loss that required a blood transfusion, according to...
WWMTCw
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies: Thieves asked woman for ride, stole car
A woman had her car stolen from her in Jenison on Sunday, deputies say.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Kalamazoo County
BRADY TWP, MI -- A collision with a tree alongside a Kalamazoo County roadway left a 61-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a vehicle crash with a tree on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township near Kalamazoo.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
Crews battling fully involved structure fire in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON, MI - Crews were called to the scene of a residential structure fire this weekend. A major structure fire was reported on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 2800 block of Hoyt near Broadway in Muskegon Heights. As of 12:30 p.m., the Muskegon Heights Fire Department was being assisted at...
wbrn.com
MSP investigating shooting on Friday in Newaygo Co.
On Friday, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post investigated a shooting death at 80th and Sleeper in Newaygo County. Despite rumors circulating on social media Friday afternoon, Michigan State Police say there was no threat to the community. They say based on preliminary findings it is believed that the victim...
UpNorthLive.com
Person extracted from vehicle after Acme Twp. crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US 31 in Acme Township and crews had to extract an individual from one of the vehicles. "Crews encountered an extended extrication that took approximately 40 minutes to free...
One injured after early morning shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was injured after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Police have not arrested a suspect.
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Police are alerting residents of a man on the loose in Muskegon County who they consider armed and dangerous. Muskegon County sheriff’s deputies are advising the public to be on the lookout for 45-year-old Randy Allen Rinard. Police were investigating a stolen vehicle around...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
1 killed in Muskegon Heights house fire
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One body was found dead after a home fire Saturday morning, says the Muskegon Heights Fire Department. The department says that fire crews were sent to Hoyt Street near East Broadway Avenue on Nov. 12 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house being on fire.
Man shot in arm near Grand Rapids nightclub, suspect still wanted
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A shooting left a man with minor injuries and a suspect on the run early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 2000 block of Division Ave South in Grand Rapids.
