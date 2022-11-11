ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PHOTOS) 2 KWHS volleyball players sign with UW

CASPER, Wyo. — Kelly Walsh High School volleyball players Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth held a signing ceremony on Monday for friends and family after signing to play volleyball at the University of Wyoming. “Wyoming has always been my home,” said Carruth. “Going to the camps growing up, it...
