Late comeback effort by Wyoming falls short against Southeastern Louisiana, 76-72
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final minutes, coming within a basket, but Southeastern Louisiana held on for 76-72 win to drop the Pokes to 2-1 overall on the season. Wyoming struggled from the field on the afternoon, shooting 31%. “Missing shots...
At a glance: Notes from the Wyoming Cowboys’ 14-13 victory over Colorado State
The game was the 144th meeting in the Border Wars between Wyoming and Colorado State. The Rams lead the all-time series over the Cowboys 59-50-5. Wyoming has won six of the last seven meetings in the series. The Pokes won their third straight road game for the first time since...
(PHOTOS) 2 KWHS volleyball players sign with UW
CASPER, Wyo. — Kelly Walsh High School volleyball players Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth held a signing ceremony on Monday for friends and family after signing to play volleyball at the University of Wyoming. “Wyoming has always been my home,” said Carruth. “Going to the camps growing up, it...
