Chris Rock to Go Live on Netflix For Stand-Up Special

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before — live on Netflix .

The streaming giant said Thursday (Nov. 10) that Rock will be the first artist to perform on the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, but few other details were revealed.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats said in a statement. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

This will be the first significant test of live streaming on Netflix, potentially opening the door for other programs to get the live treatment. It will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine , debuted in February 2018; Rock also appeared on the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival earlier this year alongside friend Dave Chappelle.

The as-yet-unnamed special will be Rock’s seventh stand-up special to date. The comedian is currently on his Ego Death world tour, which will keep him on the road through a Nov. 20 date at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood; he will then play a series of dates with Chappelle that kick off on Dec. 1 in San Diego and run through a Dec. 16 gig at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Billboard

SZA Set as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest, With Host Keke Palmer

SNL‘s December schedule will kick off with SZA as musical guest and Keke Palmer as host on Dec. 3. “first december show!” the Saturday Night Live Instagram announced on Sunday (Nov. 13), following this weekend’s episode with Dave Chappelle and Black Star. “Can’t believe this is happening lmao . I plan on acting a f—ing fool . See you soon New York,” SZA shared on her own account on Sunday. Related Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Opening Monologue Addresses Kanye West Antisemitic Comments: Watch 11/13/2022 Palmer wrote on Instagram, “I can’t wait!! The stage awaits @nbcsnl.” SZA recently shared a teaser trailer for “PSA,” just two weeks after she released her new single “Shirt.” Last month she revealed that her long-awaited sophomore album is coming “any day” now. See the SNL lineup announcement below. More from BillboardDave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue Addresses Kanye West Antisemitic Comments: WatchNickelback Reflects on How Far They've Come: 'We Just Didn't Quit on Ourselves'Foreigner Announces Farewell Tour Starting In 2023: Exclusive
NEW YORK STATE
Billboard

Black Star Joined by Madlib for ‘No Fear of Time’ Performances During ‘SNL’ Debut: Watch

Black Star made their Studio 8H debut on Nov. 12. Introduced as “Brooklyn’s finest” by third-time Saturday Night Live host Dave Chappelle, the hip-hop duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def) performed a pair of tracks from their long-awaited new album, No Fear or Time. The 49-year-old comedian co-costs the Midnight Miracle podcast with Kweli and Bey. For their musical guest spot, Black Star delivered two new tracks — “So Be It” and “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” — from their new Madlib-produced album, No Fear of Time, which arrived earlier this year...
Billboard

BTS Expertly Hits Choreography in ‘Run BTS’ Dance Practice Video: Watch

Missed BTS in concert? Fear not, ARMY, the Bangtan Boys have got you covered. On Sunday (Nov. 13), BTS shared a video of them practicing their choreography for the high-energy track “Run BTS” with full support from a large group of backup dancers. After taking turns showing off their moves solo and in pairs, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook convene and hit complicated footwork and arm movements as the audio from the chorus blares, “Run (don’t tell me bye, bye)/ Run (you made me cry, cry)/ Run (love is a lie, lie)/ (Don’t tell me, don’t...
Billboard

How ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Made a Biopic Just Like His Songs

“Yeah the truth came out/ We finally removed all doubt/ If it’s in a movie, it’s gotta be true,” sings “Weird Al” Yankovic in “Now You Know,” a new song that plays over the closing credits of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. As with most things “Weird Al”-related, it’s worth taking these words with a heavy lump of salt. “Now You Know” caps off a gloriously over-the-top and hilarious biopic — starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, and streaming now on the Roku Channel and app — that, just like Yankovic’s famed songs, is itself a many-layered parody of one of...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
Billboard

GAYLE Spills the Tea on How Taylor Swift Asked Her to Open for The Eras Tour: ‘I Feel Like This Is a Dream’

GAYLE went to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 13) and dished about how she ended up as an opener on Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Eras Tour. “Obviously I’ve known about Taylor, for forever, like my whole entire life — I can’t remember a time where I didn’t know Taylor Swift,” the teen sensation told Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet in Düsseldorf, Germany. “My best friend and I went to [an] awards show and Taylor Swift happened to be there, and I did a performance and some very cool things happened after that.” Related Watch All the 2022 MTV EMA...
Billboard

Parijita Bastola Earns Standing Ovation With Lady Gaga Cover on ‘The Voice’

When Parijita Bastola stepped onto the stage Monday night (Nov. 14) for NBC’s The Voice, the teenage hopeful leaned on Mother Monster. For her appearance in the Top 16 Live Playoffs, the Severna Park, MD native went with Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” a number many observers will see as a sign. “I’ll Never Love Again” is, of course, a Grammy Award winner and the emotional cannonball that appears in the finale of A Star Is Born. The aspiring Nepalese-American singer is just 17, but she delivered “I’ll Never Love Again” with all the power and emotion of a love-weary veteran. The Team...
Billboard

Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ Monologue on Antisemitism Slammed by ADL Leader: ‘Why Does Our Trauma Trigger Applause?’

Saturday Night Live has reliably tapped Dave Chappelle three times to offer some of his patented unfiltered commentary following recent major national elections. But this weekend the leader of a prominent Jewish civil rights group said the envelope-pushing stand-up went too far in an opening monologue in which he took on the recent rash of antisemitic statements and controversies surrounding rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye) and suspended NBA player Kyrie Irving. Related Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Opening Monologue Addresses Kanye West Antisemitic Comments: Watch 11/14/2022 “We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize...
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Christine and the Queens, Perfume Genius, Kim Petras & More

In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? We’ve got you covered; Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Kim Petras’s “Unholy” follow-up to Christine and the Queens’ long-awaited new album, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Christine and the Queens Presents Redcar, Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles (Prologue) Christine and the Queens is dead — long live Redcar. On the new project from the enigmatic French performer, Chris establishes a brand new persona and a brand new...
Billboard

How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations Announcement Live

UPDATE (Nov. 14): Cyndi Lauper and Dan + Shay were added to Tuesday’s livestream. The two will both perform and announce nominations. Lauper has won two Grammys; Dan +Shay have won three. UPDATE (Nov. 10): Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend, Jimmie Allen, Luis Fonsi, Ledisi, Smokey Robinson and CBS Mornings co-anchors Nate Burleson and Gayle King will join Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. to announce the nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Rodrigo is the reigning best new artist Grammy winner. EGOT recipient Legend is a national...
Billboard

Rosé Reflects on Auditioning for BLACKPINK: ‘I Was Lucky’ (Exclusive)

Rosé opens up in a new cover story with Mastermind magazine about BLACKPINK‘s world tour, her decision to audition for the K-pop girl group and more. “For such a crazy time like right now, it has been working during the day, rehearsing in the evening, recording during the night, going home, sleeping and then repeating,” the singer told Mastermind ahead of launching the BORN PINK World Tour, in interview excerpts exclusive to Billboard. “It has definitely been a handful,” she continued, “but we’re grateful and excited that we’re able to work on our album while preparing to meet and perform these new...
Billboard

Britney Spears & Ariana Grande Bond Over Their Perfume Lines: ‘Sending You So Much Love, Queen’

Ah, the sweet smell of women supporting each other. Britney Spears and Ariana Grande complimented each other on their respective perfume lines on Instagram Friday (Nov. 11), though the “Toxic” singer jokingly confessed it might not be the best for business to shout out a competing brand. “I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume…,” Brit wrote on Instagram. “But I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line. I have the spray and two bottles from it !!! I guess I’m sharing this now that I can breathe better and it smells so good!” Just a few hours...
Billboard

EXO’s Chen Releases New Music Video Starring ‘Squid Game’ Actor Park Hae-Soo: Watch ‘Last Scene’

A new music video blends one of Korea’s biggest musical acts and one of its biggest television stars. For the release of Chen‘s new EP Last Scene, the EXO boy band member enlisted one of the breakout stars from Squid Games to help tell the story of the final moments and “last scene” of a dying relationship. The EP’s piano-led title track is a moving ballad centered around the 30-year-old’s powerful vocals featuring actor Park Hae-soo telling the story through the accompanying music video. Park, who gained international fame through his role as Cho Sang-woo (a.k.a. “Player 218”) on Squid Game, channels...
Billboard

The Weeknd Is Thinking About Pulling ‘Trilogy’ Compilation From Streaming Services, Maybe

We live in an age when nothing is ever the last word. That appears to be The Weeknd‘s thinking when it comes to his beloved Trilogy project. The collection originally dropped in Nov. 2012, a year after the then-enigmatic singer released a series of three intriguing mixtapes, House of Balloons, Thursday and Echoes of Silence. Related Glass Animals' 'Heat Waves' Ties The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' for Longest Run in Hot 100 History 11/14/2022 Trilogy whipped together remastered and remixed versions of 30 songs, including lead single “Wicked Games,” which topped out at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100. At...
Billboard

Simon Cowell Wants Britney Spears to Join Him on Reality TV Again: ‘Please Come Back’

One of television’s harshest judges has a soft spot for Britney Spears. In an interview with E! News published on Monday (Nov. 14), Simon Cowell gushed about working with the pop star while they were judges on The X Factor USA for its second season, and revealed that she was an incredibly intelligent force to have on the competition show. Cowell noted that Spears’ decision to join The X Factor did not come lightly. “We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it,” he told the outlet. “There’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t...
Billboard

‘Saturday Night Fever’ at 45: Music Producer Bill Oakes Explains the Soundtrack’s ‘Staggering Success’

Bill Oakes, who was president of RSO Records in the 1970s, remembers the first time he heard Bee Gees’ demos for the songs that would end up on the label’s blockbuster 1977 soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever. He and Robert Stigwood, the Bee Gees manager and founder of RSO, were visiting brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb at the Château d’Hérouville recording studio in northern France as the trio were mixing a live album. Stigwood requested that the Bee Gees come up with some new songs for a disco movie he was producing, starring an emerging actor named John Travolta....
Billboard

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Wishes You a ‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ for ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Holiday Episode

Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump is getting young Marvel fans in the holiday spirit with the festive new Spidey and His Amazing Friends song “Merry Spidey Christmas.” Stump, the Grammy-nominated lead singer of Fall Out Boy, is also a songwriter on the Disney Junior series and performs the theme song. The new Christmas episode — which premiered Friday (Nov. 11) on Disney Channel — follows Team Spidey (Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales) as they aim to save the spirit of Christmas. Viewers can stream the episode on Disney + starting Nov. 30 as well. Related Everybody Is a 'Super Hero' in Patrick...
Billboard

Craig Morgan Talks New Album & Memoir: ‘Sometimes We Go Through Things to Become a Better Person’

In 2016, Craig Morgan released his seventh studio album, A Whole Lot More to Me, and played a strong run of headlining concerts, fairs and festivals. But between tour dates and crafting an album — and unbeknownst to his management team — the singer/songwriter and former U.S. Army soldier also secretly traveled to the red light district in Bangkok as part of the organization Exodus Road, where he worked as an undercover agent to help fight sex trafficking. “It’s modern-day slavery and it’s a huge problem and probably one of the least-discussed,” Morgan tells Billboard. “So I think it’s important that we as...
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Battles Bruce Springsteen For U.K. Chart Crown

Louis Tomlinson strolls to a lead in the U.K. chart race with Faith In The Future (via BMG). But there’s a Boss to contend with. Tomlinson, the former One Direction star, leads the Official Chart Update with Faith In The Future, his second solo effort. As a member of 1D, Tomlinson triumphed over the national albums survey on four occasions, and his debut solo set, 2020’s Walls, peaked at No. 4. The home straight could have some obstacles for Tomlinson, as Bruce Springsteen’s Only The Strong Survive (Columbia) sits close behind in second place. Springsteen’s 21st studio album is a collection of soul...
VIRGINIA STATE
Billboard

Director Ryan Coogler and Producers Talk ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack’s Lead Single, Working with Rihanna, and the Late Chadwick Boseman

It’s Wakanda forever! The day has arrived (Friday, Nov. 11) where the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel will be watched in theaters across the nation. Along with the film, the soundtrack to the movie arrived last Friday, with appearances from the likes of Tems, Future, E-40 — and the collection’s marquee attraction, Rihanna’s first new single in six years, “Lift Me Up.” Related How the 'Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Helped Rihanna Top the Charts Again 11/11/2022 Ludwig Göransson, who won his first Oscar for best original score for Black Panther, worked on the soundtrack, including “Lift Me Up.” “It was extremely special. Ryan and...
Billboard

Billboard

