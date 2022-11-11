Lanes reopen on turnpike near Elyria after crash

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — All eastbound lanes are reopened on the Ohio Turnpike near State Route 57 in Lorain County after a fiery crash on Friday morning.

A semi trailer caught fire just past SR 57. Officials say the fire has been extinguished and no one was injured.

(Credit: John Cooke Jr.)

When the initial crash occured, all eastbound lanes were closed. The center and right lanes remained closed for several hours.

