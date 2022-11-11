Lanes reopen on turnpike near Elyria after crash
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — All eastbound lanes are reopened on the Ohio Turnpike near State Route 57 in Lorain County after a fiery crash on Friday morning.
A semi trailer caught fire just past SR 57. Officials say the fire has been extinguished and no one was injured.
When the initial crash occured, all eastbound lanes were closed. The center and right lanes remained closed for several hours.
