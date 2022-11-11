Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Microsoft Reveals New Xbox Series S Bundle, Preorders Are Live Now
One of the most relatively affordable ways to get into the current-gen console gaming space is by grabbing an Xbox Series S. Though it may not have the sheer hardware power of its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, the Series S model has next-gen features where it counts. With that said, Microsoft has unveiled a brand-new Xbox Series S bundle that's available to preorder now ahead of its November 29 release date.
The Windows Club
How to rollback Xbox Controller firmware update
Some gamers are reportedly having issues with their gamepads like the Xbox controller won’t connect to the PC via Bluetooth after updating the Xbox controller firmware. In this post, we will show you how to rollback, revert or downgrade Xbox Controller firmware update on a PC or Xbox console.
pocketnow.com
Microsoft Xbox Series S is currently $50 off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We start today’s deals with an exciting deal that you may now want to miss, as Microsoft’s Xbox Series S gaming console is currently receiving a $50 discount, which represents 17 percent savings. This amazing and lightweight gaming console usually sells for $300, so you can take one home for just $250.
The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X port launches next month
Featuring ray-tracing and Netflix-inspired additions
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt current-gen update gets December release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5
After being delayed earlier this year, the current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has a release date.
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
Every PlayStation Studios game available on Windows PC
We've rounded up a list of every PlayStation Studios game available for your Windows PC.
Digital Trends
The Witcher 3’s long-delayed current-gen update launches this December
As promised, CD Projekt Red will release the current-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition this year, on December 14. This update will go live across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is free to anyone who already owns the game on previous-gen. The...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 May Get Custom Killcams - Report
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may receive customizable killcams in the future, according to a leaker who has accurately revealed unannounced details about the game in the past. The news comes from RalphsValve (via Insider Gaming) in the form of two tweets. One tweet claims players will be able...
Gamespot
European Commission Member Clarifies Remark Showing Apparent Console Allegiance
The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, recently announced an investigation into Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. Now, the Commission has had to speak out after one staffer made a comment that caused some gamers to believe he might have a certain preference in the ever-churning console war.
techeblog.com
Oculus Rift Creator Palmer Luckey Reveals NerveGear VR Headset That Kills the Player if They Die In-Game
Oculus Rift creator Palmer Luckey has revealed a new kind of VR headset, one that could be fatal for its wearer if they die in-game. Called NerveGear, this VR headset basically detects the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, and if the right one appears, three explosive modules explode, instantly frying the brain of the user.
Gamespot
Flight Simulator 2020 Easter Egg Makes Old Flight Sim Titles Playable In Game
Microsoft Flight Simulator dropped its 40th anniversary update on November 11, and keen fans have already unearthed a cool new easter egg celebrating the series' long history--emulated versions of the first four games in the series, which can be played right in your virtual cockpit. As reported by Eurogamer, the...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 And Modern Warfare 2 Season 1: Release Time, Pre-Load Details, And More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, and the Season 1 update is now right around the corner alongside Warzone 2.0's launch and the new DMZ mode. Here's everything we know about the big update, including when you can pre-load, the Season 1 start time, and what they include in both games.
Gamespot
How Long Is Pentiment?
Though Pentiment doesn't look like your typical pre-Black Friday game from a major publisher like Xbox Game Studios, it's maybe hitting at just the right time--after all, all the forthcoming holidays likely mean a lot of new Xbox players are joining the ecosystem. With Pentiment landing in Game Pass on day one, it could be a sleeper hit after receiving mostly positive reviews. Both new players and tenured Xbox fans may be wondering: How long does it take to beat Pentiment? It's a good question given the novelty of such a game. Is it a five-hour game? A 30-hour game? The answer is actually somewhere in between, so keep reading as we explain the time investment you're in for with Obsidian's talky 2D RPG.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Is No. 1 In Launch Month For 15 Years In A Row
For many many years now, Call of Duty has been a license to print money for Activision Blizzard as each annual entry in the series has been a blockbuster success story. October's release kept that tradition alive as analyst firm the NPD Group has reported that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was last month's best-selling title in the US in dollar sales, making the 2022 release the 15th consecutive year that a Call of Duty release has ranked as the best-selling game during its release month.
Gamespot
Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Trademark Registered, But Is It A New Naruto Game?
A new trademark for "Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections" has been filed by Bandai Namco, a subtitle that was previously used for the Naruto series of games developed by CyberConnect2. As spotted by Gematsu, the listing was filed in Europe, although no further details were supplied in the online paperwork. The...
Gamespot
Shin Megami Tensei 5 Drops To Lowest Price Yet
Christmas is around the corner, and if you still haven't gotten a gift for the RPG fan in your life, good news! One combination of style and substance has been discounted substantially, as Shin Megami Tensei V is now down to just $30 at Amazon and GameStop. Shin Megami Tensei V features a demon-infested wasteland, the high-risk, the high-reward Press Turn Battle System, and an expansive story set in the world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.
Comments / 0