ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Microsoft Reveals New Xbox Series S Bundle, Preorders Are Live Now

One of the most relatively affordable ways to get into the current-gen console gaming space is by grabbing an Xbox Series S. Though it may not have the sheer hardware power of its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, the Series S model has next-gen features where it counts. With that said, Microsoft has unveiled a brand-new Xbox Series S bundle that's available to preorder now ahead of its November 29 release date.
The Windows Club

How to rollback Xbox Controller firmware update

Some gamers are reportedly having issues with their gamepads like the Xbox controller won’t connect to the PC via Bluetooth after updating the Xbox controller firmware. In this post, we will show you how to rollback, revert or downgrade Xbox Controller firmware update on a PC or Xbox console.
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Xbox Series S is currently $50 off

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We start today’s deals with an exciting deal that you may now want to miss, as Microsoft’s Xbox Series S gaming console is currently receiving a $50 discount, which represents 17 percent savings. This amazing and lightweight gaming console usually sells for $300, so you can take one home for just $250.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Digital Trends

The Witcher 3’s long-delayed current-gen update launches this December

As promised, CD Projekt Red will release the current-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition this year, on December 14. This update will go live across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is free to anyone who already owns the game on previous-gen. The...
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 May Get Custom Killcams - Report

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may receive customizable killcams in the future, according to a leaker who has accurately revealed unannounced details about the game in the past. The news comes from RalphsValve (via Insider Gaming) in the form of two tweets. One tweet claims players will be able...
Gamespot

European Commission Member Clarifies Remark Showing Apparent Console Allegiance

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, recently announced an investigation into Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard. Now, the Commission has had to speak out after one staffer made a comment that caused some gamers to believe he might have a certain preference in the ever-churning console war.
Gamespot

Flight Simulator 2020 Easter Egg Makes Old Flight Sim Titles Playable In Game

Microsoft Flight Simulator dropped its 40th anniversary update on November 11, and keen fans have already unearthed a cool new easter egg celebrating the series' long history--emulated versions of the first four games in the series, which can be played right in your virtual cockpit. As reported by Eurogamer, the...
Gamespot

How Long Is Pentiment?

Though Pentiment doesn't look like your typical pre-Black Friday game from a major publisher like Xbox Game Studios, it's maybe hitting at just the right time--after all, all the forthcoming holidays likely mean a lot of new Xbox players are joining the ecosystem. With Pentiment landing in Game Pass on day one, it could be a sleeper hit after receiving mostly positive reviews. Both new players and tenured Xbox fans may be wondering: How long does it take to beat Pentiment? It's a good question given the novelty of such a game. Is it a five-hour game? A 30-hour game? The answer is actually somewhere in between, so keep reading as we explain the time investment you're in for with Obsidian's talky 2D RPG.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Is No. 1 In Launch Month For 15 Years In A Row

For many many years now, Call of Duty has been a license to print money for Activision Blizzard as each annual entry in the series has been a blockbuster success story. October's release kept that tradition alive as analyst firm the NPD Group has reported that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was last month's best-selling title in the US in dollar sales, making the 2022 release the 15th consecutive year that a Call of Duty release has ranked as the best-selling game during its release month.
Gamespot

Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Trademark Registered, But Is It A New Naruto Game?

A new trademark for "Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections" has been filed by Bandai Namco, a subtitle that was previously used for the Naruto series of games developed by CyberConnect2. As spotted by Gematsu, the listing was filed in Europe, although no further details were supplied in the online paperwork. The...
Gamespot

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Drops To Lowest Price Yet

Christmas is around the corner, and if you still haven't gotten a gift for the RPG fan in your life, good news! One combination of style and substance has been discounted substantially, as Shin Megami Tensei V is now down to just $30 at Amazon and GameStop. Shin Megami Tensei V features a demon-infested wasteland, the high-risk, the high-reward Press Turn Battle System, and an expansive story set in the world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy