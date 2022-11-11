Podcast: How the Bears unlocked Justin Fields' full potential

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is quickly developing into one of the NFL’s most exciting players, as evidenced by his record-setting performance against the Dolphins, where he rushed for 178 yards (most ever by a quarterback in the regular season).

But it’s taken some time for Fields to get to this point. Lest we forget the first six games of the season, where there were legitimate concerns about his development.

Then the mini-bye week happened, which allowed the Bears unlock Fields’ full potential. We’ve seen a more confident and comfortable Fields over the last three weeks, made possible by Luke Getsy leaning on what Fields does well, particularly his mobility.

We saw the beginning of that in Chicago’s win over the Patriots, where there were more designed QB runs and Fields was able to use his elite athleticism to wear them down.

While Fields has been impressing with his unique running ability, he’s also improved in the passing game, even if the stats don’t necessarily show it. He’s more decisive and confident throwing the ball, and it certainly helps that he has another weapon in Chase Claypool.

As the Bears gear up for a Week 10 game against the Lions, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) discuss Fields’ record-setting performance and how the Bears have unlocked something special.