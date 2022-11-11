ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Construction of Obama presidential library halted after noose found in ‘act of hate’

Construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been temporarily suspended following the discovery of a noose at the worksite. The Lakeside Alliance, a group of Black-owned construction companies building the centre, said they are investigating to identify those responsible for what the Obama Foundation described as an “act of hate”.The noose was discovered on Thursday morning on the premises of the centre, located in Jackson Park, and the police were notified.The Chicago Police Department (CPD) confirmed that they are aware of the matter and investigating.“We are horrified that this would occur on our site,” the Lakeside Alliance...
AFP

Black Enterprise

Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Son Wins Chicago’s 1st Congressional District Race

Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, celebrated his victory over Republican Eric Carlson in the 1st Congressional District race in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jackson received more than 64% of the vote in Tuesday’s race. Jackson will take over for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who attended Jackson’s victory party and handed him an African statue representing solidarity that he said was “more symbolic than a torch.”
POLITICO

Trump ‘turned off’ the suburbs

TGIF, Illinois. On this Veterans Day, thank you to all those who have served. Illinois Republicans are joining a growing chorus blaming Donald Trump for the huge losses that prevented any kind of Republican wave on Tuesday. "Illinois voters rejected us," Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told Illinois Public...
constructiondive.com

The Independent

‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom

Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system

Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024

Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.”. He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biden, Trump and Obama converge on Pennsylvania for Senate race

President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are all converging on Pennsylvania in a last-ditch effort to close the deal on the midterm elections in a state that’s a critical step on the path to the White House in 2024. Obama campaigned in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning with...
UPI News

Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during a key influential time of U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee released financial records on Monday,...
