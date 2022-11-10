Read full article on original website
Related
trazeetravel.com
Trip Canvas Travel Planning Tool
For a little extra help planning your next trip, consider Trip Canvas, a newly launched planning tool from AAA Travel. The all-in-one platform helps you research potential trips, find inspiration and take advantage of travel savings and discounts from AAA. Here’s how it works:. Your Trip Canvas homepage is...
trazeetravel.com
Best Parties During Miami Art Week
Miami Art Week takes place Nov. 29–Dec. 4. Spots throughout the city celebrate the contemporary and modern art fair with a host of parties and special events. The artisan pizza and spritz bar hosts a daily happy hour with complimentary passed bites and select shots 6–7 p.m. Stop by for weekend brunch with two-for-one Aperol Spritz and Tutto il Giorno cocktails or $25 bottomless Gambino prosecco alongside live entertainment.
Comments / 0