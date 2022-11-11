ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Edwards

The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
EDWARDS, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL

Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Our picks to win Section III football championships

Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
CARTHAGE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship.  Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really ...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

SU’s disconnected offense wasn’t helped by the return of its QB1. Dino Babers is taking the blame

Syracuse, N.Y. — A stoic Garrett Shrader sat at a table in the basement of the JMA Wireless Dome shortly before midnight Saturday. It was the first time he’d spoken with reporters since Syracuse football dropped its first loss of the season to Clemson four weeks ago. The quarterback had been battling an injury that kept him out of six straight quarters between the Notre Dame and Pittsburgh losses.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds

(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy