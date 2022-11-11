Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Sam Sorenson flexes Homer to repeat as Section III Class B football champ: ‘He’s a beast’ (56 photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The moment that the Section III Class B football title game between Homer and Indian River turned into a clash of brawn and muscle, the Trojans knew they had the decisive “X” factor. Sam Sorenson.
Factory GM Seals Only For Fulton, Brewerton Dot Foods Sportsman
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Cars in weekly competition in the Dot Foods Sportsman division at Brewerton and Fulton Speedways may only be powered with GM 602 crate engines with factory OEM GM seals beginning in 2023. Engines that have been repaired, rebuilt, and resealed will not be permitted. The DIRTcar...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Edwards
The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star guys for Adam Weitsman to call for $1M in NIL
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has already reached out to a pair of 2024 five-star players who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers about potentially lucrative name, image and likeness opportunities. We’ll certainly continue to stay in touch with Weitsman about his discussions with 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson,...
‘Tis the season: Syracuse radio station flips to all Christmas music
‘Tis the season: Snow is in the forecast, holiday coffee cups are out, and Christmas music is on the radio. Syracuse radio station Y94FM (WYYY-FM) flipped its format to all Christmas music on Friday, almost two full weeks before Thanksgiving. “Merry Christmas Syracuse!” Y94FM’s Facebook page said Friday night, alongside...
Our picks to win Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
wwnytv.com
New Carthage café just may become part of your Morning Ritual
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Although it opened last week, The Morning Ritual shows no signs of slowing down. The Carthage café is the passion project of one Paegan Thatcher, who worked to get it’s doors opened for over a year. “I personally love a café. I said...
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo
Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship. Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really ...
localsyr.com
Weather behaving like winter this week in CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Several bouts of wintry weather in store for Central New York heading into this week. As the cold air deepens over us Sunday night, lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. With winds from the northwest, we are also going to get a contribution of moisture off some of the upper Great Lakes.
Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens leaves team a week into the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse women’s basketball forward Olivia Owens has left the team a week into the season. Owens shared the news Saturday in a social media post on Instagram that read, in part, “events have occurred that have caused me to make the difficult decision to voluntarily withdraw.”
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Flames shoot from windows at Baldwinsville house fire
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Firefighters responding to a house fire Sunday found flames bursting through the windows of the home. Around 4:38 p.m. firefighters received a call that the house at 51 Oswego St. in the village of Baldwinsville was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
SU’s disconnected offense wasn’t helped by the return of its QB1. Dino Babers is taking the blame
Syracuse, N.Y. — A stoic Garrett Shrader sat at a table in the basement of the JMA Wireless Dome shortly before midnight Saturday. It was the first time he’d spoken with reporters since Syracuse football dropped its first loss of the season to Clemson four weeks ago. The quarterback had been battling an injury that kept him out of six straight quarters between the Notre Dame and Pittsburgh losses.
localsyr.com
27th Annual Holiday Shoppes hits the Fairgrounds
(WSYR-TV) — The annual Holiday Shoppes is a three-day holiday marketplace known throughout Central New York as a big shopping destination, and it’s all part of the Junior League of Syracuse. The league is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and...
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Florida State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts the Florida State Seminoles at JMA Wireless Dome for an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Syracuse football is looking...
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
