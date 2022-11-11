Multiple car crashes caused traffic delays on Route 56 in Cambria County

UPDATE 2: All lanes are now opened following the crash as of 8:45 a.m. See the original story below.

UPDATE: There is now a report of a lane restriction as of 7:54 a.m. All westbound lanes in the area are no longer reported closed, according to 511PA.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two vehicle accidents on Route 56 in Stoneycreek Township Friday closed all westbound lanes in the area as crews worked to clear the scenes.

The accidents were reported just after 7 a.m. near the Route 56 west bypass in Stoneycreek Township, according to Cambria County 911. According to 511PA, all westbound lanes were closed between the Widman Street and the Bedford Street exits as of 7:37 a.m.

One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Stonycreek and Richland police as well as Oakland, Dale, Richland and Cover Hill fire departments responded. East Hills and Forest Hills EMS also responded.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.