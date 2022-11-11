ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Multiple car crashes caused traffic delays on Route 56 in Cambria County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxoOd_0j7CLSlh00

UPDATE 2: All lanes are now opened following the crash as of 8:45 a.m. See the original story below.

UPDATE: There is now a report of a lane restriction as of 7:54 a.m. All westbound lanes in the area are no longer reported closed, according to 511PA.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two vehicle accidents on Route 56 in Stoneycreek Township Friday closed all westbound lanes in the area as crews worked to clear the scenes.

The accidents were reported just after 7 a.m. near the Route 56 west bypass in Stoneycreek Township, according to Cambria County 911. According to 511PA, all westbound lanes were closed between the Widman Street and the Bedford Street exits as of 7:37 a.m.

One person was taken to Conemaugh hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Stonycreek and Richland police as well as Oakland, Dale, Richland and Cover Hill fire departments responded. East Hills and Forest Hills EMS also responded.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications .

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

the w
3d ago

If they would fix the roads maybe the water wouldn’t lay so bad on them. They just cut holes and throw blacktop over and it ends up making it worse. we pay for those roads….

Reply
3
Related
abc23.com

Centre County Pedestrian Death

One individual has died as a result of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Centre County Friday night, police say. According to a press release, the individuals in the vehicle did not see the pedestrian step onto the roadway due to the weather conditions. Police say the vehicle struck the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-80 in Centre County

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police released more details on the single-vehicle crash that took the life of a California man Sunday in Snow Shoe Township. On Nov. 13, 48-year-old Kulwant Singh, of Pico Rivera, was riding as a passenger in a Freightliner truck when the driver lost control in the right lane around 3 p.m. near […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-80 in Centre County: PennDOT

Update: Fatal crash on I-80 shuts down road eastbound for hours: report. A crash has shut down Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, according to PA511. As of 6:45 p.m., both eastbound lanes remained closed between the Snow Shoe and Milesburg exits, a distance of about 10 miles. It’s unclear...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man killed in Armstrong County crash

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash in North Apollo Borough, Armstrong County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Hickory Nut Road. The Armstrong County coroner said Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville, lost control of his 1989 Ford Mustang, hit a mailbox and then a tree before the vehicle rolled over.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona burglar used sculpture to fend off police before arrest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report. According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing […]
ALTOONA, PA
butlerradio.com

No Serious Injuries Reported Following South Buffalo Township Crash

No serious injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred late last week in nearby Armstrong County. According to State Police, 36-year-old Brandon Showers of Freeport was traveling south on Route 28 just after 7pm on Friday (November 11th) when his vehicle slid off the roadway. Authorities say...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT District 9 wraps up 2022 construction season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– PennDOT District 9 officially announced the closure of its 2022 construction season Monday, Nov. 14.  Multiple officials discussed the improvements to the district and the investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that helped accelerate projects. The district received $23 million in additional funding from the bill, which was split among six […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man hit, killed by SUV in Centre County

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway. In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322. Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New Centre County I-80/local interchange now open to traffic

Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative. The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26). ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy